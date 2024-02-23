Jennifer Lawrence Net Worth In 2024: The Hunger Games Actress' Fortune Is Substantial Enough To Make Even The Most Prominent Hollywood Stars Envious

Jennifer Lawrence, the actress bestowed with multiple acting accolades including the most prestigious Academy Award, made her acting debut in 2006 at the tender age of fourteen and never looked back. In 2013, she was listed on Time’s list of 100 most influential people in the world. In 2015 and 2016, She became the highest-paid actress in Hollywood. Per Celebrity Net Worth, the films Lawrence appeared in have grossed more than $6 million worldwide.

Hence, it makes us curious to know just how much money the 33-year-old is sitting on. If you are intrigued too, keep on reading.

Jennifer Lawrence's Acting Career — Her primary source of income

After starting her acting career with a less acknowledged but notable role in The Bill Engvall Show in 2007, Jennifer Lawrence followed it up with a big break, the lead in the movie Winter’s Bone in 2010. Her role as a poor rural teenager in the film not only established Lawrence as an up-and-coming talent in the industry, it also earned her a Best Actress Oscars nomination, which she could not win. However, Lawrence then earned another Best Actress nomination for Silver Linings Playbook (2012), and this time, she did win the coveted award.

She rose to greater fame by playing a shape-shifting mutant in X-Men: First Class, a role she reprised in X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix. The best for Jennifer Lawrence was yet to come though. Lawrence transitioned from an actress to a star with her role as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games trilogy, based on Suzanne Colin’s best-selling young adult novels.

Lawrence’s other notable acting credits include Joy, Red Sparrow, Don’t Look Up, American Hustle, and more.

How it all began — Jennifer Lawrence knew she wanted to be an actress since she was a little kid

Born in Louisville, Kentucky on August 15, 1990, Jennifer Lawrence suffered from social anxiety as a child. To overcome this, she began acting in several of her school plays, church acts, and local theater productions. At age 14 in 2005, with the hope of landing a serious acting job, Lawrence visited talent agencies in New York City with her mother. Luckily, the stars aligned perfectly for Jennifer and she ended up being discovered by a talent scout. The Lawrence family, to support their daughter's blooming acting career, soon moved to Los Angeles.

What is Jennifer Lawrence’s Net Worth — Estimated $160 Million

Per Celebrity Net Worth, the Hunger Games actress is worth a whopping $160 million, thanks to her multiple colossally successful films. As of 2024, Celebrity Net Worth suggests that Lawrence commands a minimum of $15 million base pay for a movie.

Below is a more comprehensive breakdown of her net worth, including Jennifer Lawrence’s earnings from various lucrative acting roles.

How much did Jennifer Lawrence get paid for Hunger Games?

For the first Hunger Games film, Lawrence made a mere $500,000. But after its astronomical commercial success, her salary skyrocketed for the next two installments in the franchise. For the second movie, Jennifer Lawrence earned $10 million while for the final two films, she received $20 million each.

How much did Jennifer Lawrence get paid for X-Men?

For X-Men, Jennifer Lawrence bagged $4.7 million.

What did Jennifer Lawrence make for American Hustle?

A story that highlights the issue of pay parity is showbiz. When Lawrence learned that her $1.25 million salary for American Hustle was much below the $2.5 million pay of her male co-stars Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper, she wrote an easy for Lenny Letter, saying, “When the Sony hack happened and I found out how much less I was being paid than the lucky people with di**s, I didn't get mad at Sony. I got mad at myself. I failed as a negotiator because I gave up early.”

She added, “I would be lying if I didn't say there was an element of wanting to be liked that influenced my decision to close the deal without a real fight. I didn't want to seem difficult or spoiled. At the time, that seemed like a fine idea, until I saw the payroll on the Internet and realized every man I was working with definitely didn't worry about being difficult or spoiled.”

What did Jennifer Lawrence make for Passengers?

For Passengers, in 2016, Jennifer Lawrence negotiated a pretty good deal. She took home a $20 million salary for the film, $8 million more than her co-star Chris Pratt.

How much did Jennifer Lawrence make for Don’t Look Up?

The world already knows that Jennifer Lawrence earned a $25 million paycheck for Don’t Lookup. Just $5 million less than her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. Addressing the chatter around being paid less than her male co-star, Lawrence told Vanity Fair, “Look, Leo brings on more box office than I do. I’m extremely fortunate and happy with my deal.”

What did Jennifer Lawrence make for No Hard Feelings?

For her latest comedy, No Hard Feelings, Lawrence banked $25 million, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Jennifer Lawrence Real Estate

In 2014, Lawrence bought a 5,500-square-foot house in Beverly Hills for $8.225 million.

In 2016, the X-Men actress paid a whopping $15.6 million for an Upper West Side NYC penthouse. She, however, sold it at a reduced price of $9.9 million in 2020.

Lawrence also owned and sold another NYC apartment, this one in Tribeca.

In 2020, Jennifer spent $22 million for a 5000 Square foot apartment in NYC’s West Village.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.