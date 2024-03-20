Heidi Agan has carved out a notable career as a professional look-alike for Princess Kate Middleton. Described as "the U.K.'s most realistic Kate Middleton look-alike" on her website, Agan has honed her resemblance to the Duchess of Cambridge over more than a decade, appearing at various events and television shows.

What did Heidi Agan say about the farm shop video controversy?

The spotlight on Agan intensified in March 2024 when a video of Kate visiting a farm shop with Prince William circulated widely. Some observers remarked that Kate looked different in the footage, sparking conjecture about her health and whereabouts following an abdominal procedure earlier that year. Speculation even arose suggesting Agan had substituted for Kate in the video.

Heidi denied the rumors expressing her frustration over social media. She told Mirror that, "There has obviously been some speculation about whether it was Kate and William in that footage and stills. In fact, my own social media has gone crazy as people think it is me, but I know it is not. I was at work at the time so I know that is not me. I 100 per cent believe that is Kate Middleton and William in that video."

The mother of two added, "So she is alive, and we can be sure about it. It has all gone too far now. It started as a joke about where is Kate' but now it has turned into a drama really, so it needs to stop."

When did Heidi Agan started impersonating Kate Middleton?

Agan's journey into impersonating Kate began in 2012 when patrons at an Italian restaurant where she worked repeatedly remarked on her resemblance to the princess. Agan told Business Insider in 2017, "I was really lucky with the way things worked out and probably never would have got into this line of work if I hadn’t been a waitress in the first place, it was the customers who got me into being a Kate look-alike.”

Agan reveals that she cannot solely rely on her resemblance to the Princess of Wale, she told the Mirror earlier in a March interview that, "It is always a big surprise to my clients. I appear and then there's general chit-chat. I have lived in several places so have a mish-mash of accents, and have had to look closely at how Kate talks and behaves. I am always mindful of how she talks. I think all lookalikes study their subjects closely because you have to, you have self-teach... There are mannerisms. Kate, I've noticed for instance, sometimes bites her lip - I'm not sure if that's when she's nervous or what."

Agan added, "It takes hours to prepare for each gig because I have to do the hair, and the make-up and decide what to wear. Her hair is unbelievably difficult to recreate because she has a great hairdo."

In terms of her personal life, Agan often shares photos alongside a William look-alike, Simon Watkinson, but her real-life husband is Russell Agan, a painter and decorator. Together, they have two children, Blake and Abigail.

Heidi Agan addressed Kate Midleton's health issue

Addressing Kate's recent health issues, Agan advocates for privacy and discretion. She told the outlet, "If the surgery is something that she wanted to keep private, then [Kensington Palace is] right not to share more details. She is a public figure but not public property, and we must respect that, since Kate had surgery, I have done gigs where I have walked in and people have said, ‘There’s Kate.’ So, it started as a joke around ‘we’ve found Kate,’ but now it should stop really.”

Additionally, Agan has refuted claims suggesting her involvement in the aforementioned farm shop video, asserting that she was occupied with work at the time. She is confident that the woman in the video is indeed Kate Middleton, urging restraint and understanding from the public as Kate recuperates.