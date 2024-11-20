Who is Linda McMohan? All About WWE Co-Founder as Donald Trump Nominates Her as Education Secretary

Since Donald Trump was re-elected, he has become a focal point for his announcements and decisions. The 47th president of the US once again made headlines by nominating Linda McMahon as Secretary of the Department of Education.

Although many people might not be familiar with McMahon's name, she has significantly contributed her services in many areas including sports entertainment in her impressive career trajectory.

During Trump's previous term in the White Office, she was the Administrator Of The Small Business Administration. She reportedly serves as the chair and chief executive of Cantor Fitzgerald.

In addition, McMohan served on the Connecticut Board of Education for two years. Her resume also includes her work as Chair of the Board at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) and America First Works (AFW).

But that’s not it! According to Wikipedia, McMohan, a retired professional wrestling performer, and her husband, Vince McMohan, co-founded World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). She also served as an executive at the organization.

However, in 2009, she stepped down from her position to reportedly run for one of Connecticut’s U.S. Senate seats, per People magazine.

According to the outlet, news about McMohan's nomination latest rolled on November 19, as the President penned she was doing an excellent job as transition team co-chair.

Trump continued, “As Secretary of Education, Linda will fight tirelessly to expand ‘Choice’ to every State in America and empower parents to make the best Education decisions for their families," He added, “We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort.

As per the publication, during his campaign, Trump slammed the Department of Education for being ineffective and for staffing employees who hated the children.

Trump reportedly proposed abolishing the agency and cutting the federal funding for any program or school “pushing critical race theory, gender ideology or other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content on our children.”

Along with that, he also expressed his desire to find and remove the infiltrators of the federal Department of Education along with keeping “men out of women’s sports.”

