Could Meghan Markle’s Rumored Tell-All Memoir Stir Controversy Amid Kate Middleton And King Charles' Health Battles? Royal Expert Reveals

Meghan Markle’s rumored memoir has the potential to herald controversies with it as the members of the Royal Family, including Kate Middleton and King Charles, face health crises followed by their cancer diagnosis. One royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams, has opened up about the tell-all memoir and the backlash it could garner.

In the shadow of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, there are already whispers of Meghan writing an autobiographical book. Despite the Duchess of Sussex denying this possibility, specialists point out the high chances of her publishing the sensational book very soon due to her recovering her journals during her rough time serving as a senior member of the royal family.

If published, this sort of memoir would undoubtedly have a distinct appeal. However, its value to her image would be dependent on its subject matter. Richard Fitzwilliams, an observer of the royal family, stated that the book should be commercially successful; however, releasing a memoir during King Charles's and Kate Middleton's battle with cancer and the royal family's suffering can be considered insensitive.

Fitzwilliams told Daily Express UK, "At present, with two senior royals ill, she would appear uncaring and callous if she launched further attacks on or caused embarrassment to the royal family."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle Worries Prince Harry Will Rejoin the Royal Family As He Bonds With Kate Middleton; Source Claims

The expert also believes that the book will shed some light on the former actress's life outside the palace and on her relations with all the estranged family members apart from her mother, Doria Ragland, with whom she still maintains contact. And in the meantime, Harry's autobiographic account, where he openly admitted using drugs, could risk his temporary US visa with Donald Trump returning to office.

"There is also a fear that Donald Trump, especially if he felt provoked in any way, might seek to open the investigation as to whether Harry declared the drug taking he discussed so openly in Spare and when promoting the memoir on his visa application," Fitzwilliams observed.

While rumors are swirling, the Sussexes’ alleged bolthole in Portugal may act as a fallback option in case of increased tensions. Amid questions about the royals' health and possible political changes, Meghan Markle's alleged memoir is still an issue of great controversy; however, the actress has not confirmed such a book as of now.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Where Is The Duchess Of Sussex? Growing Questions Surround Meghan Markle's Absence