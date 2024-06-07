Who Is Nicki Minaj's Husband? Everything to Know About Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty got married in 2019. Nicki Minaj met her now-husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty when she was just a teenager. The pair first crossed paths when they were students at the same high school. The two lost touch for years before reconnecting in 2018, leading to a whirlwind romance. Minaj and Petty wed in 2019 and welcomed a son in 2020.

"He understands her as a person," Minaj's friend and musician Derrick Milano told PEOPLE in October 2019. "I think that's what the connection really is with them — it's that he really knows her. It's a different type of connection. He's not famous, he doesn't want to be on Instagram. Like, that's not his M.O. (modus operandi). He's really focused on her."

Despite their low-key relationship, Petty's legal troubles have made headlines in recent years. He is a level two registered sex offender in New York and spent several years in jail for both attempted rape in the first degree and first-degree manslaughter.

Kenneth Petty History

Kenneth Petty's history is marked by legal issues, including convictions for attempted rape and manslaughter. He served significant prison time for both crimes and is a level two registered sex offender in New York.

Kenneth Petty and Minaj Met in High School

Minaj and Petty attended LaGuardia High School in New York City together when they were teenagers living in Queens. They dated briefly at the time but lost touch over the years before reconnecting in 2018. Minaj has talked about their early days together in several instances, including in Chance the Rapper's 2019 hit "Zanies and Fools" and on social media.

Kenneth Petty and Minaj Have Been Back Together Since 2018

The duo reunited in 2018 and went public with their romance that December when Minaj shared an Instagram slideshow of the pair. Their relationship quickly became serious, with Petty even getting a tattoo of Minaj's birth name on his neck.

He's a Registered Sex Offender

Petty was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in April 1995 for an assault on a then-16-year-old girl. He served four years in prison and is listed as a level two registered sex offender in New York state. In March 2020, he was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in California, leading to a year of house arrest and three years of probation in July 2022.

He Pleaded Guilty to First-Degree Manslaughter

Petty pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree for killing Lamont Robinson in 2002. Originally charged with second-degree murder, a plea bargain reduced the charge. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, serving seven before being released in 2013.

Minaj Has Repeatedly Defended Their Relationship

Minaj has defended her relationship with Petty against critics, emphasizing their deep connection and his support for her. She has publicly addressed his past legal issues, arguing that people can change and should not be judged solely by their past actions.

Kenneth Petty and Minaj Got Married in October 2019

Minaj first sparked marriage rumors by calling Petty her "husband" in March 2019. They officially married on October 21, 2019, in a private ceremony. Minaj shared the news on Instagram, revealing she hyphenated her last name to Maraj-Petty.

He and Minaj Share a Son

Minaj confirmed she was expecting her first child with Petty in July 2020. Their son, whose name has not been publicly revealed, was born on September 30, 2020. Minaj expressed her deep love and gratitude for her son on social media, sharing moments from her pregnancy and labor experience.

He's Made Cameos in Minaj's Music Videos

Petty has appeared in two of Minaj's music videos: "MEGATRON" and "Hot Girl Summer." These appearances marked his initial steps into the music business alongside his wife.

Minaj Has Also Faced Legal Trouble Relating to Her Husband

Minaj became involved in Petty's legal issues when Jennifer Hough, Petty's alleged rape victim, filed a harassment lawsuit against both Minaj and Petty. The lawsuit claimed that Minaj and Petty attempted to coerce Hough into retracting her accusations. The suit against Minaj was dropped in January 2022, but the case against Petty remains ongoing.

Kenneth Petty's past and his legal troubles have certainly added complexity to his and Nicki Minaj's relationship. Despite the controversies, Minaj has stood by Petty, highlighting their deep connection and shared history. Together, they continue to navigate the challenges that come their way, focusing on their family and future.

