Nicki Minaj’s Dating History; Who has Bang Bang Singer Dated?

Nicki Minaj’s dating history has some of the most famous names in it. The singer has not only managed to mesmerize her fans with her dazzling voice and upbeat songs, but the Barbie World songstress has even impressed many men who didn't have a choice but to fall in love with her.

There have been many boys who wanted the talented singer as their lover, however, only a few became Nicki Minaj’s boyfriend. To know the details of Nicki Minaj's dating history keep scrolling down.

If you have been wondering who is Nicki Minaj dating lately, that would be answered as well. The singer had been in the headlines not just for her music but also when she was dating Safaree Samuels.

Another time she made it to the headlines was when Meek Mill, the Philadelphia rapper, dated Nicki Minaj.

Continue reading to learn about the Pink Friday Girls singer’s dating history.

Safaree Samuels

This was long back and also was a relationship that went on for a long time. Safaree Samuels plays a very crucial role in Nicki Minaj's dating history, as they dated for almost 12 years. However, in the year 2014, the two called it quits.

This was the same year when Minaj released her album called The Pinkprint. The album had several songs that depicted the struggle the songstress had to face after her break up with the Love The Most rapper.

The two had met in 2002 when Minaj joined the hip-hop group Hoodstars. Minaj and Samuels were bandmates and two years later the Tusa singer realized her love for Samuels.

In 2012, it was rumored that the two got engaged after Minaj was seen wearing a diamond ring.

A year later, following their breakup, the No Regular rapper claimed on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club that his relationship with Nicki Minaj “got to the point where I was being treated like an employee, instead of, like, her man.”

Meek Mill

The Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj is another big name in Nicki Minaj's dating history. Meek Mill and the Super Freaky Girl singer shared some really pleasant and loving memories together. Looking at the pictures on her social media, even Minaj’s fans started to think that the singer had finally found the love of her life.

As per a report by the US Weekly magazine, the two had started dating in February 2015.

Nicki Minaj was very open about her romantic involvement with Meek Mill. However, the couple parted ways in the year 2017. Their breakup followed a series of feuds between Drake, who happens to be a very good friend of Minaj and Meek Mill.

During their breakup, the FTCU rapper posted on X (formerly Twitter), “To confirm, yes I am single.” Minaj continued that she was focusing on her music and was planning to share it with her fans as soon as possible.

Nas

Nicki Minaj's dating history was sparked with another name after she shared a few photos with Nas in May 2017. The followers of Nicki Minaj could see the two stars cozying up at Los Angeles’ Sweet Chick restaurant.

The same month, Minaj confirmed her romantic relationship with the Sitting With My Thoughts rapper on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“He’s so dope. … We’re both from Queens. And he is the king of Queens,” the Pound the Alarm singer stated. Minaj further continued that she likes “to think I’m the queen of Queens.”

Soon in the following January, an insider informed the US Weekly magazine that the two rappers had parted their ways. However, it was also confirmed that the two artists were still maintaining their friendship.

Husband: Kenneth “Zoo” Petty

This came as a shock to many of Nicki Minaj's followers. While the Anaconda singer has been known to date rappers around her, Nicki Minaj's dating history soon saw the name of a convicted criminal.

Nicki Minaj started dating Kenneth “Zoo” Petty in December 2018. Zoo happens to be a man, who is not related to the music industry. In fact, this might surprise you to know that Kenneth Petty is actually a criminal who has charges of attempted rape and manslaughter on him.

Yes, the Do We Have A Problem? singer was aware of it, and without any regrets, she has stood by her man firmly for years.

A few reports suggest that The Night is Still Young artist knew Zoo from a young age and that their romantic interest in each other goes back to their childhood days.

A source had even stated to US Weekly magazine that the two had dated each other for a brief period of time during their teen years.

Kenneth “Zoo” Petty is a registered sex offender in New York and California. He has even served prison time for first-degree manslaughter, as per the above-stated magazine.

Just after a year of dating, Nicki Minaj tied the knot with Kenneth Petty in October 2019 as per US Weekly. However, this Nicki Minaj relationship got a serious hit when Zoo was arrested a few months after their marriage.

The Are You Gone Already singer’s husband was reportedly arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.

Within a few months after their marriage, the couple announced that they were expecting a child together.

Kenneth “Zoo” Petty and the Right By My Side singer share a son together. The loving child of Nicki Minaj is referred to as ‘Papa Bear’ by both his parents and family members.

Looks like the Moment 4 Life singer is now settled and is enjoying her family time with husband Kennet Petty and her child Papa Bear.

