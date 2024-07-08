Who Is Pranysqa Mishra? All About The America’s Got Talent Performer Who Earned Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer

Fans are buzzing about 9-year-old Pranysqa Mishra, who captivated judges and audiences with her singing talent on America’s Got Talent 2024. Her rendition of Tina Turner’s River Deep - Mountain High was so impressive that Heidi Klum pressed the Golden Buzzer, leaving the other judges stunned. Mishra delivers her lyrics with remarkable clarity and showcases a strong vocal range for her age, particularly in the solo parts. This isn't her first outstanding performance on such a big stage. Here’s what we know about Pranysqa Mishra and her journey since her AGT Season 19 audition.

Pranysqa Mishra: The rising star of America's Got Talent

Pranysqa Mishra, the singing sensation who wowed everyone on America's Got Talent, is gearing up for the live shows in mid-August. Apart from AGT, Mishra is known for her singing at sports events, including performing the Indian national anthem and 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at NCAA basketball games in February 2021.

She has also sung at NBA and NHL games and opened the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships, earning a standing ovation from actor Danny DeVito.

Mishra credits her vocal strength to choral instructor Sharmayne Thomas, from @confidentvoiceacademy on Instagram. In a recent interview, she mentioned that her grandmother is her inspiration, whom she called after her AGT audition.

Joining other Golden Buzzer contestants like Richard Goodall and Liv Warfield from AGT Season 19, Mishra is set for the semifinals. She'll compete against talents like 10-year-old heavy metal guitarist Maya Neelakantan for the $1 million grand prize.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How To Watch Despicable Me Movies In Chronological Order? Explored

Pranysqa Mishra prepares diverse song selections for AGT semifinals

Mishra is a versatile and vibrant singer who can perform songs from various genres, especially pop and soul. She sings everything from the national anthem to hits like Demi Lovato’s Skyscraper, Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On, Sia’s Chandelier, and Miley Cyrus’ Wrecking Ball. When asked by hosts of Great Day Live in Tampa in 2023 about her favourite aspects of being a singer, Mishra mentioned her enjoyment of singing high-pitched songs, highlighting Listen by Beyoncé as her favorite. This preference is sure to captivate both the live audience and viewers during next week’s semifinals.

Mishra mentioned to the judges during her America’s Got Talent audition that she draws inspiration from legends like Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and Whitney Houston. In October 2022, she performed Franklin’s Ain’t No Way at the Apollo Broadway Theatre in New York City. Given her admiration for these artists, there's a possibility she might choose the same song for the semifinals or even the finals, should she advance.

Advertisement

Looking at the large number of songs she has sung, Mishra has a wide pool of performances lined up for her next appearance on AGT. The specific scheduling of acts in the semifinals has not yet been released by NBC. More information is expected after all eight audition episodes have aired. Auditions will be on hold for two weeks starting from the week of July 23, as NBC will be broadcasting the 2024 Paris Olympics from July 26 to August 11.

ALSO READ: Jane Fonda Reveals She Mentioned Monster In Law During Her Jail Time To Get Other Jailmates To Recognize Her