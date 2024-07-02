How To Watch Despicable Me Movies In Chronological Order? Explored

One of the greatest film franchises of all time, the Despicable Me film series has dominated the animated film industry for over two decades now. The hilarious, yellow-washed minions remain the most adored characters of the Illumination-animated franchise as they work to propel their master, Gru voiced by Steve Carell, to be the world’s greatest supervillain.

It is worth noting that every instalment has been one of the highest-grossing films of that year.

With the fourth sequel, Despicable Me 4 set to premiere later this week, fans would probably want to refresh their memories of the two sequels and two prequels released over time, before catching up on Gru and the minions’ antics once again.

Here is the chronological order to watch all the Despicable Me movies:

Minions (2015)

The third installment overall and the first prequel to 2010’s Despicable Me, Minions was released in 2015 and was an instant hit amongst fans. The massive fanbase for the quirky creatures synonymous with the Despicable Me film series inspired an entire spin-off film, Minions.

The prequel is set in the 1960s, chronicling the journey of the minions to find a new villain who would lead their pack. The animated flick features the leading trio of Bob, Stuart, and Kevin, who later become supervillain Gru’s best confidants.

Advertisement

Eventually, the minions stumble into their new master, a young Gru, the central character who would lead, train, and command a house full of minions in his basement.

Following the two films focusing on Gru and his switch from villainous escapades in 2010 and 2013, fans were exhilarated to finally have a film only about the beloved minions.

It was directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda from a screenplay written by Brian Lynch.

Minions is available to stream on Netflix and Max.

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

The great reception of 2015’s Minions encouraged the filmmakers to greenlit another movie exclusively meant for the quirky minions. Minions: The Rise of Gru hit theatres in 2022, five years after the third Despicable Me sequel, and is the fifth installment overall.

The Rise of Gru is a direct sequel to 2015’s Minions and follows the continuation of Gru’s journey to become a supervillain backed by his abundant pool of minions. The timeline is set a decade after Minions, in the 1970s.

Advertisement

The ensemble voice cast includes stars Steve Carell, Michelle Yeoh, Taraji P. Henson, Russell Brand, and others.

Minions: The Rise of Gru can be streamed on Netflix.

Despicable Me (2010)

The OG classic, Despicable Me set in motion what would vault into one of the biggest film and animated film franchises in Hollywood. Released in 2010, the first installment captured hearts with its fulfilling storyline of how a perpetually annoyed supervillain Gru adopts three orphan girls as a part of his notorious plans but has a change of heart while protecting and caring for them.

The unconditional love transforms Gru into a loving father of the three siblings, Margo, Edith, and the fan-favorite Agnes. The recurring characters are voiced by Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, and Elsie Fisher while Steve Carell returns to lend his voice to Gru.

Felonius Gru’s distinct eastern-European accent is also a treasured element of the franchise.

The first installment was also complimented with Pharrell Williams’ hit track, Happy. The song fits perfectly into the plot as Gru makes his sunny switch to a normal life ditching his supervillain ambitions.

Advertisement

Despicable Me is available to stream on Netflix and Peacock.

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

The first installment’s success was a clear signal for the minions to get back to work. 2013’s Despicable Me was yet another milestone in the making of the billion-dollar franchise.

Fans tuned in to see how Gru is handling his fatherly duties while also dodging any callbacks to the villain world. As the news of his big career switch travels far and wide, Gru is hired by an Anti-Villain League to bring down a villain following the theft of a dangerous mutagen.

The sequel introduces a new character, agent Lucy who will later have a bigger role to play in Gru’s life.

Despicable Me 2 made nearly a million globally and was the third-highest-grossing film of 2013, also becoming Universal Pictures' most profitable film at that time, per NewsBytes.

It is available to stream on Netflix and Peacock.

Despicable Me 3 (2017)

Strategically released after 2015’s Minions, fans were curious about Gru’s whereabouts in real-time. Despicable Me 3 revolves around Gru and Agent Lucy’s happily married life while raising their three daughters.

However, their serene life is disrupted after Gru discovers his estranged twin brother, Dru, all while battling a new villain, Balthazar Bratt. But Gru is not alone this time as Lucy accompanies him to protect the world from the villain.

Advertisement

The duo gets fired from the Anti-Villain League though and the minions embark on a search to serve a fresh villain given Gru retired from the villain industry.

A must-watch before the fourth sequel’s premiere, Despicable Me 3 is available to stream on Netflix and Peack.

Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Despicable Me 4 is a stiff contender to Deadpool & Wolverine and Joker 2 in the list of most anticipated movies of 2024.

While there hasn’t been much promotion around the fourth sequel, Despicable Me 4 is eyeing a release date of July 3 in the US.

Helmed by Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage, the film will showcase Gru welcoming a new family member, Gru Jr. with Lucy. However, the baby seems to have inherited the supervillain genes as he torments his father throughout the film. A new villain, Maxime Le Mal is out on his prowl and Gru must get back to his duties. A trailer drop in May offered glimpses into the forthcoming sequel.

The ensemble voice cast returns in addition to new members Stephen Colbert, Steve Coogan, and Sofia Vergara.

ALSO READ: 10 Movies You Cannot Miss In July 2024 ft. Deadpool & Wolverine, Despicable Me 4 and Twisters