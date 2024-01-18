What Is Going On With King Charles III and Kate Middleton's Health? The Royals To Recover From Their Conditions In Coming Months

Two of the most senior members of Britain’s royal family have been hit by health concerns, with Kate, the Princess of Wales and the wife of Prince William, undergoing abdominal surgery in London on Tuesday, while King Charles III will receive treatment for an enlarged prostate next week.

According to the Kensington Palace, Kate is expected to be hospitalized for 10-14 days and convalesce for two to three months. The palace did not disclose further details about her condition but said it is not cancer-related. Buckingham Palace predicts a swifter recovery for the king, who is being treated as a corrective procedure for a common treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Kate Middleton to be hospitalized for 10-14 days

On 17 January, at about 14:00 GMT, Kensington Palace disclosed that the princess, Kate Middleton was admitted to a private hospital in central London on Tuesday for a procedure and is recovering there. In the announcement about the princess Kensington Palace said she wished to apologize for postponing planned engagements.

On 17 January, at about 14:00 GMT, Kensington Palace disclosed that the princess, Kate Middleton was admitted to a private hospital in central London on Tuesday for a procedure and is recovering there. In the announcement about the princess Kensington Palace said she wished to apologize for postponing planned engagements.

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," the statement said. The Prince of Wales will not be performing official duties while his wife is in hospital or after her discharge. The palace has not provided details about her condition or her recovery. However, the length of time Kate is expected to stay in the hospital and the severity of her medical condition. The surgery, which took place on Tuesday, was significant enough to keep her in the hospital for up to two weeks, with recovery expected to take up to three months.

A statement from the palace said the princess "appreciates the interest this statement will generate" and stressed she wants her personal medical information to remain private. It continued, "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible." Kensington Palace said it would only provide updates when there is significant new information to share.

Kate is recovering at the London Clinic, the UK's largest independent private hospital, near Regent's Park in central London. Following the announcement, TV cameras and reporters were seen gathering near the hospital, while police officers were also discreetly dotted around the area.

In the statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, Kensington Palace said, "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

King Charles III would receive treatment for an enlarged prostate

Shortly after Kate Middleton's hospitalization news, Buckingham Palace revealed King Charles III would receive treatment for an enlarged prostate. The condition is common in older men and is not cancerous. The King turned 75 in November. It is not known what procedure the King requires, but the palace said his "engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation".

The King of England is in good health and spirits, according to royal sources. His treatment is not enough to trigger constitutional mechanisms for head of state illness, and counselors of state can act as stand-ins for him. The King is staying at his private home near Balmoral with the Queen.

In a statement later issued by Buckingham Palace on King Charles' condition, it said his condition is benign and he is having a corrective procedure. "In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," the Palace said.

The timing of the announcement about the King so soon after the news about the princess is thought to have been unavoidable due to the monarch's scheduled engagements on Thursday and Friday. He had been due to meet with foreign dignitaries and Cabinet members in Scotland, so the news had to be made public as those meetings were canceled on doctor's advice.

