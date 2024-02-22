Who is David Krumholtz? Exploring the life and career of newly cast Fantastic Four Villian

From Oppenheimer to the Marvel Cnematic Unverise? Well, that's quite a bit of a surprise; apparently, the buzz is that Oppenheimer actor David Krumholtz wanted to take on the role of Ben Grimm/The Thing in the upcoming Marvel installment, The Fantastic Four. In an interview, the star recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he met with the film’s director, Matt Shakman. “it’s been a big, sort of unabashedly craven goal of mine to be part of the MCU in some way.”

“I only met him on the strength of a Twitter post or an Instagram post that I then took down two hours after I posted it,” Krumholtz explained. “I was embarrassed. My post said, ‘I just want to be in the conversation.’ And it was a picture of the Thing, and Matt saw it somehow. And I had a meeting with him and we discussed it. And I’ve never been so bold in a meeting before, just begging for the role, just straight up selling the shit out of it—the idea of how committed and passionate I was for it. But obviously that didn’t happen.”

“I grew up reading Marvel comics. It was all I read,” he says. “I wasn't a big DC guy. I just read Marvel and it became an obsession. I even worked at a comic book store before I became an actor, and I got paid in comics. I was 11. So when Marvel started making films, it was mind-blowing.I thought when I was a kid reading these comics that these would be amazing films, but they couldn't do them. There wasn't the technology to do them properly. And suddenly there was, and suddenly they were getting it all right. And they were true to the costumes and true to every little detail.The actor’s passion for the role comes from a lifelong comic book fandom. “I grew up reading Marvel comics. It was all I read,” he says. “I wasn't a big DC guy. I just read Marvel and it became an obsession. I even worked at a comic book store before I was an actor, and I got paid in comics. I was 11.

Advertisement

So when Marvel started making films, it was terrific! I remember thinking when I was a kid reading these comics that these would be these spectacular films, but they couldn't do them. There wasn't the technology to do them properly. And suddenly there was, and suddenly they were getting it all right. And they were true to the costumes and true to every little detail.

Who is David Krumholtz?

David Krumholtz, an actor known for his versatile performances on screen, has left a lasting impression on both the big and small screens. With a career spanning decades, he has showcased his talent in a wide range of roles, captivating audiences with his unique charisma and depth.Read ahead to learn more about his early life and fulfilling career as an actor.

Early life and career

Born in New York, New York, David Krumholtz discovered his love and passion for acting at a young age. He quickly gained recognition in Hollywood, landing roles in notable films such as The Santa Clause and Big Shot: Confessions of a Campus Bookie. Despite facing challenges along the way, including several disappointments with failed series, Krumholtz persevered, eventually securing his breakthrough role. Furthermore, the actor was in the film Oppenheimer, which stood out as one of the year’s most successful and acclaimed films, (including seven major awards at BAFTA), where he played a key supporting role as Isidor Isaac Rabi, a physicist who befriended Robert Oppenheimer while they were both students, and functions in the film like the warm, avuncular conscience that Oppenheimer must ignore in order to push forward on building the atomic bomb.

Personal life

Away from the limelight, David Krumholtz finds joy in his personal life. He treasures his role as a father to his children, Pemma Mae and Jonas, and maintains strong bonds with his parents, Michael and Judy Krumholtz. Additionally, Krumholtz shares a loving relationship with his wife, Vanessa Britting. Their partnership is marked by mutual respect and understanding, with both prioritizing the well-being of their families. The actor seems like quite a family man and likes to keep his personal life private.

Final Thoughts

David Krumholtz's passion for cinema and acting interested him in playing a part in a Marvel movie, even though he didn't get the part he wanted in The Fantastic Four. Now, he's hoping to play one of the villains instead. While he may not fit the typical superhero mold, his enthusiasm for the Marvel universe is clear. As Marvel Studios announces the official cast for the Fantastic Four reboot, fans are excited to see how the iconic team will fit into the ever-growing Marvel world. With promises of a new take on the characters and hints that the movie won't be a typical origin story, anticipation for the film is building. As more news comes out, fans can't wait to see what's next for the Fantastic Four and the MCU. Marvel's The Fantastic Four is set to hit theaters on July 25th, 2025.