Who Is Rick Ross’ DJ Sam Sneak? All About Him Amid Vancouver Attack Incident

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Champagne Moment's rapper Rick Ross and DJ Sam Sneak performed at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver, Canada on June 30, 2024. But they were beaten up by OVO goons. The assault reportedly took place after the rapper, a.k.a William Leonard Roberts II, performed his final song at the festival, where both of them were later assaulted brutally.

The conflict in question reportedly began after Ross closed his set on Sunday by playing Not Like Us, a diss track by Kendrick Lamar aimed at Drake. The song can be heard playing in the background of the footage from the night that made its way to various social media platforms.

The man later threw a punch in Ross’s direction, escalating the argument between the crowd gathered around the two men. The video was later posted by an Instagram handle @6ixaktv and was also liked by Drake.

Who is DJ Sam Sneak?

DJ Sam Sneak is a rapper and the official DJ and close friend of Rick Ross. The North Miami guy has been a part of the Ross Maybach Music Group for a while now. Starting young and ambitious enough to partner up with Ross, he has been the official DJ of Miami rapper Rick Ross since 2006.

He is the founder of Jam Squad DJs, an entertainment company where he aids other local DJs through several music and entertainment platforms and encourages them to grow as artists.

With a whopping 210k followers on Instagram, the artist had even collaborated on 2018's Mary Jane featuring Wiz Khalifa and other prominent names.

What Rick Ross stated after the incident

Ross On Monday, July 1, Ross shared a picture of himself on his Instagram Stories, which featured him standing in front of a jet. “Vancouver, it was fun, till next time,” he captioned the post.

He also spoke to TMZ and addressed the alleged fight at the music festival in a statement published Monday, July 1. The rapper informed that no one on his team suffered any serious injuries following the assault. “Vancouver is a beautiful city, and I can’t wait to go back,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lamar and Drake's feud goes back more than a decade, beginning with Lamar’s 2013 collaboration with Big Sean on his song Control. The rapper, at the time, rapped about wanting to murder Drake and other current rappers.

