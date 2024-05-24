Who Is Spencer Connelly? Meet Tasmanian Teen Who Earned Speaking Role In Furiosa: Mad Max Saga Alongside Chris Hemsworth And Anya Taylor-Joy

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to domestic violence.

Spencer Connelly, a 16-year-old from north-west Tasmania, recently had his dream come true by appearing in a Hollywood blockbuster. Spencer walked the red carpet with stars Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy at the Sydney premiere of Furiosa, the latest Mad Max film. Spencer originally auditioned as an extra, but director George Miller was so impressed with his performance that he cast him in a speaking role as per ABC.

A remarkable journey

Spencer's journey to this role began unexpectedly. He and his brother Fletcher were at a Kids Foundation camp, which helps children who have experienced trauma. The brothers were victims of severe domestic abuse; in 2012, their father set them on fire inside a car.

The Kids Foundation has been instrumental in their recovery. Spencer expressed a unique dream while participating in a make-a-wish exercise at a camp a few years ago. While other children wished for common items such as dogs and computers, Spencer wished to star in a blockbuster film.

Susie O'Neill, CEO of the Kids Foundation, worked tirelessly to make this dream come true. After overcoming several challenges, a chance meeting at a Victorian health retreat with a landowner where a scene from Mad Max was being filmed opened the door. The landowner offered Spencer a role as an extra, but after seeing Spencer's audition, George Miller decided to give him a speaking role instead.

Spencer Connelly’s life on set

Spencer played one of the 'war boys,' characters from Mad Max: Fury Road. Spencer described his experience, saying, "I walked a lot … I stood still a lot," He was directed by George Miller and had a line to say. "I got a line that I got to say, which is one word, but you know, one word is better than none."

Spencer had a good time on set and made friends with other industry professionals, including Australian actor and singer Sean Millis. "It's just special to know that there's a lot of care when you make those friendships," Spencer stated. Despite the glamour, Spencer remains grounded, going tenpin bowling with friends and taking drama classes at Don College in Devonport.

Spencer's journey from Devonport to red carpet

Spencer's mother, Alison McGee, helped enforce the non-disclosure agreement they signed, making it difficult for Spencer to keep his exciting news private. "I was really excited for Spencer, [but] I couldn't say anything to anyone, not even my closest friends," she stated.

Spencer reflected on his experiences, saying, "I always said I wanted to make my burns, my scars, worthwhile, and I believe I've done that now." He is inspired by being around people who share his enthusiasm for acting. "I'm just a normal teenager. I'm inspired by being around those people who want to do the same things I want to do. It's just what I love."

Susie O'Neill, who accompanied Spencer to the premiere, expressed her pride in his accomplishments. "He has … resilience that I've never seen in a young person," she continued. She believes that this opportunity may lead to even greater things for Spencer. "After seeing the movie at the premiere look, it could go anywhere. So maybe he will become an international star."

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

