Who is Stormy Daniels And How Is She Related To US President Donald Trump? Scandal Explained

Back in 2023, former President Donald Trump was indicted on criminal charges stemming from an alleged payment made to an adult film actress. The adult star in question is Stormy Daniels.

Let's take a closer look at who she is and how she is connected to the politician who recently won the U.S. presidential election again, becoming the nation's president.

Stormy Daniels is widely known as an adult film actress and also as a director of numerous films in that industry.

Born as Stephanie A. Gregory Clifford on March 17, 1979, Daniels is 45 years old.

According to Stormy Daniels, she had a sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006, after he had married his third wife, Melania.

According to a 2023 report by Reuters, Trump paid money to Daniels to avoid a scandal ahead of the 2016 U.S. election.

While Trump denied the allegations, claiming that the payment was made to stop Daniels from making "false and extortionist accusations," Daniels herself had much to say.

Per Daniels, she met Trump in 2006 at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. Although invited to a dinner party, both Trump and Daniels ended up in his hotel suite, according to Reuters.

It was during this time that Trump showed her a copy of a golf magazine with his face on the cover.

Advertisement

"And I was like, 'Someone should take that magazine and spank you with it,'" Daniels stated on CBS's 60 Minutes in 2018.

Listening to her, Trump turned around and pulled his pants down, according to the actress.

She even mentioned, "I just gave him a couple of swats," after which Trump offered her a chance to appear on his TV show Celebrity Apprentice.

According to Daniels, his words were, "Wow, you—you are special. You remind me of my daughter." After they returned from the bathroom, Daniels saw Trump "perched" on the edge of the bed, and that's when she realized she had made a mistake.

Although they had consensual sex, in October 2016, Daniels signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), pledging not to publicly discuss her relationship with Trump in exchange for $130,000, according to documents obtained from a Los Angeles federal court and reported by Reuters.

However, in 2018, Daniels filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump in federal court over a Twitter post.

Advertisement

According to Daniels, she was approached by an unknown man in 2011 while she was with her infant daughter in Las Vegas.

The man allegedly threatened her after she had agreed to speak to the media about her relationship with Trump.

When she released a sketch of the man in 2018, Trump tweeted: "A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!"

Donald Trump recently won the U.S. elections after a tough battle with his opponent Kamala Harris.

ALSO READ: Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Offers President-Elect Donald Trump His Service; Deets Inside