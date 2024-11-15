Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Offers President-Elect Donald Trump His Service; Deets Inside

Zachary Levi, who has always been a big-time supporter of the now president-elect Donald Trump, expressed his readiness for any role that Trump offers him.

The actor, who has appeared in several blockbuster movies, recently took to social media with a long caption that depicted how prepared he is to offer his help and dedication to the nation.

Uploading a huge post on X (formerly Twitter), the actor from the movie Harold and the Purple Crayon wrote, “This election was a mandate. We know that you recognize that, and we expect you to follow thru with your word and promises to make America great, healthy, prosperous, and unified again.”

In his post that was uploaded on Thursday, Levi even mentioned that he would offer his service to Trump, to every extent possible.

Meanwhile, as seen in his social media post, the actor had even attached a picture of an article that was signed by Donald Trump.

From what can be guessed, the snap was of a Breitbart article about Levi’s endorsement of Trump. With a black pen, the president-elect had written “Zachary, Thank You.”

The Shazam! Fury of the Gods actor then even mentioned in his post that it was a “surreal” experience to receive the signed copy.

Levi then even mentioned that he was honored to help Donald Trump get back into the White House, as the actor also promised to stand beside him “to fight for this great nation, and EVERYONE in it.”

For those who do not know, Zachary Levi had first backed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. However, later he endorsed Trump as Kennedy dropped out of the elections.

Back on September 28 this year, the Thor: The Dark World actor even appeared at a rally, while even declaring his support for Trump as “career suicide” in “very, very liberal” Hollywood.

In the same post that was uploaded on Thursday, the star who voiced the character of Flynn Rider in the highly acclaimed animated movie Tangled, then added that he will still push himself to continue “to make entertainment great again.”

Zachary Levi is famously known for playing the superhero character of Shazam in the DC Extended Universe. Meanwhile, in recent years the actor has appeared in American Underdog, playing the character of Kurt Warner, a football player.

