‘I Won’t Be Around’: Dick Van Dyke Reacts To Donald Trump Winning Presidential Elections Against Kamala Harris

Dick Van Dyke reveals his thoughts about Donald Trump being chosen as the new president of the United States. Van Dyke, 98, who stepped out with his wife to cast his vote, was asked by the media personnel about what he thinks of Trump’s campaigning.

A correspondent asked the veteran actor if he believed the Republican candidate could “Make America Great Again.”

Responding to the questions, the actor revealed, “Fortunately, I won’t be around to experience the four years.” Meanwhile, Van Dyke recently appeared on Instagram to endorse Kamala Harris, who stood against Trump in the latest presidential elections.

Another one of the media persons from The Daily Mail curiously asked if the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor thinks that the future looks bright in Trump’s reign. To this, Van Dyke said, “I hope you’re right!”

Meanwhile, in the video posted by the Mary Poppins actor on Instagram, he recalled sharing the podium with Martin Luther King Jr. during the latter’s campaign in 1964.

He revealed, “Fifty years ago—May 31st, 1964—I was on the podium with Dr. Martin Luther King, who addressed some 60,000 people in the Colosseum in LA, and I was there to read a message written by Rod Serling.”

ALSO READ: Did Dick Van Dyke Skip The 76th Emmy Awards Despite Being Announced As One Of The Presenters? Find Out Here

The Hollywood star added, “I got it out the other day and I think it means as much today—if not more—than it did then, so if you don’t mind, I’d like to read it.”

Advertisement

Moreover, Donald Trump announced winning the presidential election against Kamala Harris on November 7. Harris lost by a few votes less than Trump but continues to be the Vice President for the time being, alongside Joe Biden’s presidential roles.

As for Van Dyke, the actor in the video further cited an excerpt from Lurther King Jr.’s speech for the audience. He read, “Hatred is not the norm. Prejudice is not the norm. Suspicion, dislike, jealousy, scapegoating—none of those are the transcendent facets of the human personality.”

The Night at the Museum actor went on to state, "They are diseases. They are the cancers of the soul. They are the infectious and contagious viruses breeding humanity for years. And because they have been and because they are, is it necessary that they shall be? I think not.”

Meanwhile, Dick Van Dyke last appeared in the 2018 film Mary Poppins Returns.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dick Van Dyke Quips He Is 'Still Looking For Work'; Actor Hopes To Be Remembered For Laughter