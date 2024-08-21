Who Is Wolverinepool? New Deadpool Variant Explained

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool clearly became ‘Marvel Jesus’ as his third film of the franchise, Deadpool & Wolverine is ruling the box office. After three weeks since its release, the film has earned more than a billion dollars at the global box office. With the help of stunning cameos, gags, and emotional storylines revolving around Wade Wilson and Logan’s lives, it earned a massive success.

However, apart from big cameos, including major MCU old characters, including Electra, X-23, Blade, and new ones like Gambit, there were many Deadpool and Wolverine variants that we got a glimpse of. Ranging from Nicepool, Ladypool, Kidpool to Dogpool on the other Cavillrine, and others. But there was another variant named Wolverinepool that was supposed to be there, unfortunately couldn’t make the cut.

Wolverinepool is created through Wade Wilson’s connection with Adamantium as it happened with Logan who became Wolverine (played by Hugh Jackman). This variant was introduced in the Cable & Deadpool comic in 2007 and returned in the third issue of 2013 Deadpool Kills Deadpool as one of the major antagonists. This character is Wade Wilson who got attached to Adamantium through the Weapons Plus Program aka Weapon X Program as shown in the comic.

Next, in Deadpool Kills Deadpool, when Wolverinepool returns as one of the antagonists, he joins Deadpool, Evil Deadpool, and others. Partnering with them, he goes on a hunt to kill other variants, there he fights with Deadpool Pulp and behead him. Wolverinepool even puts up a fight with Galactipool.

Wolverinepool might have power and fierceness like a Wolverine, but he lacks the healing power of Deadpool 616. He cannot regenerate and get healed quickly like him which is why he gets killed with a bug grenade. In a fight, Deadpool throws a grenade at him from which thousands of bugs crawl out and eat his flesh to death. Fans are still eager to see this Deadpool variant in the future franchise if that’s on the card.

However, the recent Marvel movie has brought in a quite impressive lineup of cameos from Jon Favreau as Happy, Henry Cavill as Cavillrine, Dafne Keen as X-23, Jennifer Garner as Electra, and so on.

While they portrayed their own characters, at the climax sequence of the movie a bunch of Deadpool variants walked through the Marvel sparkle from the Void which included Ladypool (Blake Lively), Kidpool, Babypool (both of them were played by Ryan and Blake’s children), Nicepool, Dogpool, Cowboy Deadpool, and more.

In the fight, while everyone regenerated after a massacre, Nicepool got sacrificed in it. After the Marvel Cinematic Universe went through a downfall since Endgame, Deadpool & Wolverine starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the lead clearly boosted the magic once again. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts about Wolverinepool. Would you like to see him too?

