Bethenny Frankel Compares Blake Lively to Jennifer Lopez Amid Ongoing It Ends With Us Press Tour Backlash

Bethenny Frankel has compared Blake Lively to Jennifer Lopez amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her press tour for It Ends With Us.

Addressing the issue of Lively’s promotions in a recent Instagram video, the former Real Housewives star revealed her take on the situation. There have been critics who alleged that Lively was wrong to advertise her Betty Buzz cocktail brand and Blake Brown haircare line while promoting a film that touches on domestic violence. This, according to Frankel may have caused Lively to lose focus on the main goal.

The caption of her video revealed that Frankel spoke from experience growing up around domestic violence and working in media monetization. She also went ahead to say that this was simply a case of mismanagement and warned others not to make the same mistakes.

She noted that it is becoming increasingly common for celebrities to promote several ventures simultaneously apart from their main careers as recently witnessed by Frankel, 53. She pointed out that most of them seize every opportunity possible. She said, "It’s become a common practice to try to really bum-rush and smash and grab as much as you possibly can at the same time."

Concerning Lively’s press tour, even when already involved in advertising activities some actors try as much as possible to maximize their exposure although they may go beyond what they can handle which is in line with what happened with Jennifer Lopez. Earlier this year, Frankel remembered how Lopez was also in the thick of marketing numerous different projects all at once including two films, an album, a beverage brand, and the relationship she had with Ben Affleck.

She deduced, "Her audience got waterboarded and didn’t want it."

Besides, Bethenny Frankel does not support “cancel culture” but she hopes that people can learn from such mistakes. Blake Lively’s silence on the criticisms is broken only by her sharing domestic violence resources subtly in her Instagram story. Earlier, an interview she did with BBC News went viral where she pointed out that Lily Bloom, her character is not a “victim”, or even a “survivor.”

