‘Something Special’: Ryan Reynolds Recalls Meeting Deadpool & Wolverine Co-Star Hugh Jackman For First Time In Social Media Tribute

Ryan Reynolds has been continually paying tribute to his co-stars in Deadpool & Wolverine since its release. After taking to social media to recall the efforts taken by Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and more, the actor recently spoke out about his and Hugh Jackman’s journey.

Taking to Instagram on August 18, 2024, Reynolds detailed how the only Marvel Studios movie released this year became a possibility when Hugh Jackman called him on August 14, 2022.

The Free Guy actor then added how Jackman was going through a struggling week, having flu, flat tires, and having his house egged by a random person. However, the actor had decided to bring his most remarkable role as Wolverine back to the screen.

Moreover, Reynolds added that The Greatest Showman actor did not just bring back the antihero but also wore the never-before-seen, comic-accurate yellow suit.

Shedding light on the struggles that went behind the making of Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds mentioned that the film’s director, Shawn Levy, and himself were feeling pressured the whole time while filming but did not talk about it much. He recalled in his Instagram post that he and Levy were worried about keeping the cameos a secret and about how they would introduce these ever-loved names to the audience again.

However, The Proposal actor further added that when Jackman “stepped onto set in THAT SUIT… everyone knew something special was happening.”

Talking about himself, even Reynolds thought that the filming was going to work out just fine.

Reynolds also detailed how he was learning from Hugh Jackman watching his movies and joked, “Two things can be true: 1) Sometimes I eat too much sugar and secretly egg his house so I can feel something. And 2) I can be both a fan and friend, simultaneously.”

Soon, The Adam Project actor recalled meeting Hugh Jackman in Sydney back in 2007 while filming X-Men Origins: Wolverine. While Jackman already had an acclaimed status, Ryan Reynolds had stepped onto the movie’s set as a supporting actor in the middle of production, calling the experience as starting a new schooling journey.

While he was nervous at that time, Reynolds stated that Hugh Jackman had treated everyone with respect and appreciated their efforts.

Concluding his words, Rayn Reynolds called his Marvel co-star a classy person who helps people around him.

Further in the post, one could read that in the recently released movie, Jackman not only made the dreams come true of the comic fanatics but also of Ryan Reynolds, who called the Prisoners actor “THE X-MAN.”

Replying to his kind words, Hugh Jackman was seen commenting that he was crying again while also reposting the upload in his Instagram stories.

