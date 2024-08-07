Throwback: When Henry Cavill Revealed He Would Like To Change THIS Scene From Man Of Steel

His career decisions were something that Henry Cavil was proud of. However, there is something he would love to change about his portrayal of Superman in Man of Steel. The 2021 Hollywood Reporter interview with Cavil revealed that he would have changed a certain scene from Man of Steel if he could.

The question “What is the decision that you regret?” asked the interviewer and received an answer like this “every decision was great because it led me to here,” from Cavill. At the same time, he also admitted that the smile on Clark Kent’s face in Man of Steel wasn’t really how he wanted it to look while talking to Martha (played by Diane Lane).

“There’s a scene at the end of Man of Steel,” Cavil continues, “I’m talking to Martha. I would’ve smiled differently. Every time I see it I’m like, ‘That’s an irritating smile.’ I just don’t like it. Why did I smile like that? That’s not how I smile. That I would have done it differently.”

The year 2013 saw mixed critics reviews for Man of Steel where visuals were appreciated but script writing and Superman killing Michael Shannon who played General Zod were condemned as well as causing uproar among fans too. Nevertheless, despite these flukes, Warner Bros managed to make USD 668 million globally marking the beginning stage for Zack Snyder’s DCEU.

In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017), Cavill resumed his role as Superman. Both films had disastrous box office performances. After their failure at the box office Warner Bros restructured their strategy towards DC movies by sidelining Snyder. But lastly, Snyder released his cut for Justice League in 2021 allowing viewers to see Caveil once again play Superman.

Superman was not expected back after Man of Steel by Cavill but “the cape is still in the closet” he always reminded his fans. Also, Cavill was yearning for the role of Captain Britain in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

