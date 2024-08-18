Who Stars In The Union? Full Cast List Explored

Netflix's The Union is an action-thriller that blends high-octane action with romance. One of this year's most anticipated movies, the film deliver action, humor, and romance, all wrapped in a suspenseful plot to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The trailer teases a mix of old-school romance and intense action, making it an irresistible watch for fans.

Talking about the cast and characters, we see many popular faces like Halle Berry playing the undercover agent and Mark Wahlberg playing the lover boy who meets his high school girlfriend (Berry) and finds himself caught up in an undercover mission. What happens next only time will tell. Let's get into the detailed exploration of the characters in the Netflix action.

Full List of the Cast of The Union

Halle Berry as Roxanne Hall

The X-Men actress Halle Berry plays the love interest of Mark Wahlberg in the movie. A secret agent for the Secret Service, she is on a mission when she bumps into her ex.

Skilled in every combat, Hall is a good agent, but when it comes to love, she hesitates to rekindle her romance with her ex. It was all part of a plan to bring in Mike since nobody is to be trusted. Is there a slight chance for a patch-up, the movie centers around it.

Mark Wahlberg as Mike Mckenna

Ted actor Mark Wahlberg plays a construction worker. He's been unlucky after having love in high school, but things change when he meets her high school girlfriend. A meeting with his ex-girlfriend takes him to London.

Living a mundane life, his life takes a 360-degree turn when he finds himself on a mission. Knowing nothing about task forces and combat drills, the movie may explore some comic moments. Will the mission be a success? Will he convince Roxanne to date again?

JK Simmons as Tom Brennon

Known for his unforgettable roles in Whiplash and Spiderman, the actor plays Tom Brennon, who is Roxanne's boss. The man abducts Mike and brings him to London to retrieve a confidential file from the bad guys.

Mike Colter as Nick Faraday

The actor from Luke Cage, Mike Colter, plays Roxanne's friend and a field agent. The character is a little suspicious as the narrative unfolds; something related to Faraday will change the scenario in the movie.

Supporting Characters in the Union

Jessica De Gouw plays a supporting role in the Netflix action. Alice Lee from Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist will also be seen in the movie, coming on Netflix. Jackie Earle Harley will play a pivotal role in support of the storyline.

The movie has teased fans to witness some action and romance. The movie is a hand-down blockbuster. The announcement of the film starring Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg tempts fans to witness their chemistry on-screen. It has already hyped fans to find out what takes place in London. Will the two fall in love again? Will the mission to save the secret go into the wrong hands?

The Union is streaming on Netflix Friday, August 16, 2024, onwards.

