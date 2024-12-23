Blake Lively’s Sisterhood Of Travelling Pants Co-Stars Show Support For Actress; DEETS

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual harassment.

It seems that Blake Lively's former costars, who she worked with in Sisterhood of Travelling Pants, including America Ferrara, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bedel are standing in solidarity as she filed a sexual harassment complaint against her Justin Baldoni, per People magazine.

On Sunday, December 21, the actresses posted a joint statement on Instagram showcasing their support for Lively. The statement includes, “As Blake's friends and sisters for over twenty years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation.”

They further mentioned that through the shooting for It Ends With Us, they witnessed her gather the bravery to ask for a workplace that was “safe” for herself and for her other colleagues on set and that they were “appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice.”

The statement added, “Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors' stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding.”

The actresses continued, “We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated, and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment.”

The statement also mentioned, “We are inspired by our sister's courage to stand up for herself and others, “For anyone seeking more information or engaging in this important conversation online, please read the full legal complaint in the investigative reporting by Megan Twohey, Mike McIntire, and Julie Tate for the New York Times.”

The reports about alleged rifts that happened between Lively and Baldoni especially when the film was being filmed and during its promotion, became prime topics of discussion among the netizens. Now, the Age of Adeline star suing the Five Feet Apart director shocked the world and people online have started taking their sides and posting their respective opinions over the matter.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

