Who was Dave Loggins? Exploring His Career As Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 76

Dave Loggins, the country singer-songwriter who wrote the Masters’ Golf Tournament theme song, passed away in Nashville on July 10th, according to The Tennessean. No information has been given about the cause of death, but it was stated that he was under hospice care at the time.

Who was Dave Loggins?

Born and raised in Tennessee, David Allen Loggins (November 10, 1947–July 10, 2024) became one of its most famous composers. Before going into music, he worked as a draftsman and sold insurance policies, among other things.

He wrote for several big names, including Johnny Cash, Toby Keith, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Smokey Robinson, Kenny Rogers, Ray Charles, and many others.

Please Come To Boston from 1974 is probably his best-known hit song, reaching No. 5 on the US charts and No. 1 on the Easy Listening chart. Another successful work was his duet with Anne Murray, Nobody Loves Me Like You Do, released in 1984, which topped the Billboard Hot Country Singles Chart. At CMA Awards that year they were also named Vocal Duo of the Year.

Dave Loggins was behind many hits

He also created Augusta in 1981 as CBS’s coverage music for the Masters Golf Tournament to this day. Some of his other contributions include Three Dog Night’s Pieces Of April (1973), a top twenty hit, and tracks by Restless Heart, Tanya Tucker, Gary Morris, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Don Williams, among others.

His songs Morning Desire by Kenny Rogers and You Make Me Want To Make You Mine, sung by Juice Newton, both went No. 1.

In 1995, Dave was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

A subsequent Grammy nomination came during this period, when he had already become the winner of an unsigned artist CMA Award together with Anne Murray. This happened to him back in 1986.

Again, he is survived by three sons and one grandson. His age was 76 years at the time of his death.

