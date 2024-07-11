Why Is Josh Klinghoffer Being Sued? Lawsuit Against Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Explored

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

A lawsuit has been filed against Josh Klinghoffer, the former guitarist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. He's facing charges for causing a fatal accident.

He is charged with running over a 47-year-old pedestrian in Los Angeles which led to his death. This man, Israel Sanchez, was on his way to buy groceries for his family’s soup.

The suit was brought by Sanchez’s daughter Ashley on July 10th in the Los Angeles Superior Court. It alleges that Klinghoffer hit Sanchez in a crosswalk located in California’s Alhambra district on March 18th.

According to court documents obtained by People, Klinghoffer most probably drove while distracted and had allegedly used some other device a short time before he made a left turn hitting Sanchez from behind.

The legal complaint contends that Klinghoffer only hit the brakes or slowed down after he had already killed Sanchez whom he flung across/ dragged onto the asphalt surface; this caused blunt-force injuries to his head. The victim was transported to hospital where he died from his wounds two and half hours later.

His side of defense

His lawyer Andrew Brettler told TMZ that what happened was an accidental tragedy. When he collided with the walker at an intersection, immediately thereafter Klinghoffer parked up still inside his car while calling emergency services as well as waiting for a police car plus ambulance. He has assisted authorities during their investigation into traffic violations since it all happened unintentionally according to him.

Additionally, the filing states that no arrests have been made because Pearl Jam is currently out touring but definitely informed neither Mr. Klinghoffer nor anyone else representing Mr.Sanchez’s survivors of this fact and also released no statement expressing remorse over his conduct.

In footage obtained by People, a black GMC Yukon runs straight into Mr. Sanchez without reducing speed as it pulls onto the side of the road, and then someone leaves through its door (not specifying who). A picture given to the outlet, seems for all intents and purposes to show him holding a mobile phone a couple of seconds prior to the crash.

He was an exceptional chef, his daughter Ashley Sanchez says, and the most accomplished cook in their family. His infectious grin and jolly disposition were defining features of his character. She mourned that her father’s life ended in such a foolish manner by someone who wasn’t paying attention while driving.

In addition to funeral expenses and fees for attorneys seeking a jury trial on behalf of Ashley Sanchez, claims are made for medical expenses, burial costs, attorney fees as well as compensation to reflect the loss of love, affectionate companionship, comfort care assistance, protection society moral support by reason of father’s demise.

