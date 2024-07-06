Who Was Dawn Hollyoak? All You Need To Know About Great British Baking Show Contestant As She Passes Away

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Dawn Hollyoak who participated in the 2022 season of Netflix's The Great British Baking Show, passed away at 61. Hollyoak passed away on July 5 and the news of her death was announced on her Instagram account

The post's caption read, "It’s with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our star baker Dawn. Not only a wonderfully talented baker but first and foremost an amazing mother, grandmother, wife, and friend. Dawn passed away peacefully surrounded by her family." A single picture of Hollyoak grinning while holding a coffee mug in a kitchen accompanied the message.

Who was Dawn Hollyoak?

Before appearing in seven episodes of the show, Hollyoak worked as an IT manager in Bedfordshire. She participated in collection 10 in the Netflix series that is called The Great British Bake Off in the United Kingdom. Before she was evicted on episode 6 during Halloween Week, she received outstanding praise from the judges for her multiple bakes.

Hollyoak was the eldest of three children, a mother of three, a stepmother of two, and a grandmother or stepgran to four, according to her bio as revealed on The Great British Bake Off when she competed.

Carole Edwards, who competed with Hollyoak on The Great British Baking Show in 2022, was among the loved ones who offered condolences. She wrote, "I will miss my friend terribly, a beautiful and talented lady inside and out, fly high my friend, life just won’t be the same without you. To the family, my sincerest love." "Xx."

What is The Great British Baking Show about?

A 'bake off' pits twelve home bakers against one another to determine who is the best amateur baker on The Great British Bake Off, putting their baking prowess to the test.

