Actor And Filmmaker Mike Heslin Passes Away At 30, Husband Scotty Dynamo Pays Heartfelt Tribute

Mike Heslin, known for his work in Lioness, The Holiday Proposal Plan, and The Influencers, has passed away at age 30. Heslin’s husband, Scotty Dynamo, made the heartbreaking announcement in a statement via social media on Friday, July 5.

The grieving spouse remembered the departed actor and filmmaker as “brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel,” while informing that Heslin died on Tuesday, July 2. He died “from an unexpected cardiac event after a week-long battle in hospital,” Dynamo noted, adding, “Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened.”

Remembering Mike Heslin — Scotty Dynamo took his fans and followers on a journey through Heslin’s life

Dynamo shared an Instagram carousel with pictures of Heslin at different points in his life. The upload began with a fairly recent solo portrait of the actor as well as pictures from the couple’s wedding ceremony and of Heslin when he was a child.

The mourning spouse recalled how Heslin stood by his side “through multiple rounds of cancer.” He went on to describe him as a person people would first call to share the good news with and the perfect person to call if they needed a shoulder to lean on or the best advice. Heslin was “the sweetest, most caring, and loving man on earth,” Dynamo said. “Meeting you was the best thing to ever happen to me,” he added.

Per Dynamo, the couple was three weeks away from Heslin’s birthday and four months shy of their first wedding anniversary. They had also been in the early stages of planning a family and were recently going over their favorite baby names for their future kids. Dynamo concluded his heartfelt post with a quote from Shania Twain, writing, “I'll love you ‘forever and for always.’”

Mike Heslin’s GoFundMe Page

A GoFundMe page had been set up to help provide support to Heslin’s loved ones and to cover his funeral and hospital expenses. Friends and family members who helped organize the campaign remembered Heslin as a “Helper,” adding that it was now time for them to play the role.

The link to the donation page can be found on Scotty Dynamo's Instagram profile.