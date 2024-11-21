Who Was Donna Gregory? All About Veteran News Anchor As She Passes Away After Battling Cancer

Donna Gregory, a well-respected journalist and news anchor in North Carolina, has died after a long fight with Stage 4 lung cancer. Gregory, who was diagnosed in April, succumbed to the disease on Tuesday, surrounded by her family, according to WWAY 3, who broke the news on November 20.

Gregory has held several important roles with the broadcasting community across the globe, spanning over decades. Besides gaining huge overseas popularity, she also focused on encouraging aspiring journalists and raising their voices on television and external platforms. She initially joined WWAY 3 on an interim basis in 2019 to act as a fill-in for anchor Randy Aldridge, who underwent chemotherapy, but she ended up being a permanent member.

In a statement released by WWAY 3, they said, "Donna confronted her illness with grace and determination, undergoing immunotherapy and chemotherapy while remaining a beacon of hope and inspiration."

Earlier this year, she publicly announced her diagnosis of lung cancer and subsequent battle with the disease. After a long time of continuous cough, general tiredness, deprivation of breath, and weight loss, eventually, a biopsy established her disease. In April, Gregory made a personal call to her audience and announced her intention to step away from the anchor desk in order to undergo the treatment.

Gregory’s children posted a heartbreaking tribute to their mother on their Facebook page, stating she had the soul of a fighter. Although she was known to society as a high-profile reporter, in the eyes of her kids, she was a brilliant, creative woman who cherished life. She was always so friendly that no one could feel a stranger in her company.

Advertisement

Gregory's children wrote on Facebook, "Many of you know her as ‘Donna Gregory.’ Her career was a testament to her passion for journalism. She was a trusted anchor at WWAY in Wilmington and WRAL in Raleigh, and she held esteemed roles with NBC News and MSNBC, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. We know her as ‘Mom.’

Donna Gregory is survived by her family, including her children—Sam, Callan, Avery, and Everett—and grandchildren, Hayes and Coley, and her daughter-in-law, Amanda, and son-in-law, Shane.

ALSO READ: Lynda Obst, Executive Producer of Interstellar Dies At 74 Due To Chronic Pulmonary Disease