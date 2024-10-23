Lynda Obst, Executive Producer of Interstellar Dies At 74 Due To Chronic Pulmonary Disease

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Lynda Obst, the Hollywood producer of great pictures like Sleepless in Seattle, Flashdance, and Adventures in Babysitting, died in Los Angeles at the age of 74. Obst’s career was centered on her pioneering endeavors to advance women in the film industry, particularly at a time when female film producers were an oddity.

As per Variety, Rick Rosen, her brother and a partner of WME, expressed pride in her successes, regarding her as a trailblazer of females in Hollywood who takes photo of her dedication to career and family.

Earlier in the year, however, Obst had revealed that she had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases for some time as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Obst’s most recent works include the production and executive production of television series such as The Hot Zone, Good Girls Revolt, Hot in Cleveland and Helix. Her last feature film credit was for Interstellar (2014), directed by Christopher Nolan. Over the course of her career, she also produced hits like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bad Girls and The Fisher King.

She began her journey by editing a book entitled The Sixties, which was subsequently turned into a mini-series, and worked as an editor for the New York Times Magazine. After moving to Los Angeles, Obst managed to land a development position with Peter Guber at Casablanca Records and Film Works, where she was involved in the development of the script for Flashdance, her first production credit.

Advertisement

Encouraged by Paramount’s Dawn Steele, Obst collaborated with Debra Hill and founded one of the first-ever all-female production companies which went on to produce movies like Adventures in Babysitting, Heartbreak Hotel and The Fisher King.

The collaboration between Obst and Ephron began after the latter was introduced to Obst’s husband, David Obst, a literary agent. The very first film, which Roger directed, was her work as a producer, it was called This Is My Life and Obst also worked as executive producer on Sleepless in Seattle.

She is survived by a son, Oly Obst, two brothers Rick and Michael Rosen and her two grandchildren.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland In Talks To Star In Christopher Nolan's Next Alongside THIS A-List Star? All We Know So Far