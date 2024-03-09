Who Was Jean Allison? Character Actress Known For Shows Like Perry Mason And Bonanza Passes Away At 94

Jean Allison, a veteran TV actress, known for starring in popular series like Charlie’s Angels, The Detectives, Emergency!, The Waltons, and more, passed away on February 28 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. She was 94.

Her death was confirmed by her family in an obituary.

Amid the star performer’s death, here's a look back at her life and legacy.

Jean Allison — Early life and professional career

Per the obituary shared by her family, Allison was known for roles in shows like Bonanza, Gunsmoke, Perry Mason, and other such series.

She was born on October 24, 1929, and spent the early years of her life in Tarrytown, New York. She attended Adelphi College on Long Island and later studied acting under Sanford Meisner.

After being scouted by an agent while appearing in a stage performance of the drama Teach Me How to Cry, Jean Allison made her screen debut in an episode of the CBS anthology General Electric Theater in 1957. In the following years, she appeared in shows like Rawhide, Bourbon Street Beat, Wagon Train, 77 Sunset Strip, The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Rookies, Simon and Simon, Wanted: Dead or Alive, Bat Masterson, and more.

Her last TV appearance came in 1984 on the series Highway to Heaven.

The departed star also had a few film credits under her belt. In her acting career spanning three decades, Allison appeared in films like Edge of Fury, The Devil’s Partner, The Steagle, Bad Company, and Hardcore.

For the most part of her professional career, Jean Allison was known as a character actress.

Personal Life – Who survives the actress

Allison was married thrice in her life including to fellow character actor and director Lee Philips, boxing trainer Jerry Boyd, and Phil Toorvald. With the latter, she raised three children, Erin, Sven, and Tina, who survive her.

In the later years, following the deaths of their respective spouses, Jean Allison formed a romantic alliance with Oscar-nominated cinematographer Jack Couffer. They remained companions until he died in 2021 at 96.

