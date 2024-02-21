Who Was Tony Ganios? Everything To Know About Porky's Actor As He Passes Away At 64 Following Surgery Complications

Tony Ganios, best known for playing Anthony ‘Meat’ Tuperello in the Porky’s sex comedy franchise, passed away on Sunday, at age 64, following heart failure after surgery for a spinal infection.

The news of his demise was shared by his fiancée, Amanda Serrano-Ganios on X, formerly Twitter.

“The last words we said to each other were, ‘I love you’” Seranno-Ganios wrote on X. “Love is an understatement. You are everything to me. My heart, my soul, and my best friend. #I love you #tonyganios."

Revealing the cause of the actor’s death, she wrote in a different post, “It's just unreal to me right now. It was so fast. He hadn't felt well and hid it from me for days. When he finally told me, and was taken to the hospital, his spinal cord was severely infected. They did surgery, next morning, his heart stopped. I’m crushed.”

Amanda Serrano and the late Tony Ganios had been a couple for nine years before his passing on February 18, per TMZ.

Everything to know about the departed star — Tony Ganios

Born in Brooklyn on October 21, 1959, Ganios made his acting debut as Perry in the 1979 coming-of-age film The Wanderers. The film also starred Ken Wahl, who expressed grief over the passing away of his co-star on X, on Monday. Sharing a picture alongside Tony, Wahl wrote, “Rest In Peace, Buddy…I love you.”

As for Ganios, he followed up The Wanderers with three films in 1981 — Black Roads, Continental Divide, and Porky’s — the latter of which he is best remembered for. Ganios also reprised his iconic role from the film in its 1993 and 1995 sequels titled Porky’s II: The Next Day and Porky’s Revenge.

Ganios’ other notable film credits include Body Rock, Die Hard 2, The Taking of Beverly Hills, Rising Sun, and more.

On the TV side of showbiz, he appeared in Wiseguy, The Equalizers, The Ring of the Musketeers, Scarecrow and Mrs. King, and more.

Tony Ganios left the entertainment business in the 90s but not without leaving his mark on pop culture.

