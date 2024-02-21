How Did Kagney Linn Karter Die? Exploring Her Cause Of Death As Adult Film Star Takes Her Own Life At 36

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide. Reader discretion is advised.

Kagney Linn Karter, had a successful and vivid career as an adult film star. She also appeared in 2008 BBC documentary Twilight of the Porn Stars The 36-year-old passed away on February 15, 2024-Thursday in Cuyahoga County, Parma, Ohio. The deceased’s mother found her and informed the police about the same. TMZ has cracked more details on the case as they confirm the cause of death. The last development had been a fundraiser for her funeral, started on behalf of her mother Tina.

What is the cause of Kagney Linn Karter’s death?

The suicide has happened by a gunshot wound, that was self inflicted. This has been confirmed by TMZ reports, where they spoke to Cuyahoga County officials. The cause of death as confirmed is an intraoral shotgun wound. This means that the most high powered firearms were used to shoot inside the mouth. No suicide note was found at the home where it occurred. The adult film star had posted a happy picture of herself enjoying at a beach in Florida, just a few days before this incident. She had been out of the pornography business for a long time and had opened a pole dancing studio in Ohio. She had a great community presence. In the Gofundme description, Kagney’s kith and kin explain how she had mental health issues for years now. The family nor the police have commented anything further on this matter.

What did the two friends say about Kagney?

As per Gofundme, two friends are running the campaign.

They mentioned their estranged friend Kagney stating, “Kagney was a woman who wore many hats; she was a performer, a singer, a dancer, a daughter, and a friend. She first came to our Cleveland studio in November of 2019, freshly moved out of L.A., rearing and ready to jump back in to pole, in a brand new community where she knew no one and no one knew her.” The statement added, “Unfortunately, despite all of her many impressive accomplishments and talents, Kagney struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by.”

The post further hinted, “Even in her darkest days, however, she still showed up to the studio, always ready to learn, contribute, better herself in whatever small way she could manage. As alone as she undoubtedly felt within the confines of her own head, she continued to make an effort to show up for her friends and the community who cared about her. She fought her own battles with the same tenacity and drive she showed in every other area of her life, with as much strength as she could.”

The funeral fundraiser is for $8000 and is already doing well. As we hope for the family to grieve and get over the loss, stay tuned to Pinkvilla and contact helplines when anyone is in need of help.