Who Was Tony Todd? Learn As Candyman Actor Passes Away At 69

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

The Hollywood film industry was hit with another saddening news, this morning. Tony Todd who is widely appreciated for his role in the classic horror movie, Candyman had recently passed away.

Per reports, the legendary actor died on November 6, 2024, at his home in Los Angeles. The Night of the Living Dead actor was 69.

According to a report by the Guardian, Todd who had played a crucial role in the Final Destination movie series passed away after a prolonged illness.

The actor from the science fiction thriller movie The Man from Earth was born in Washington DC in 1954.

While acting on screen, leaving a great impression on the audience, Tony Todd was even involved in a lot of social causes. The star from the indie horror movie, Wishmaster entered the life of an actor as he pursued his skills at the Eugene O’Neill National Actors Theatre Institute and Trinity Rep Conservatory.

One of his first screen roles, for which he has been always praised, was in Platoon. In this Oscar-winning Vietnam War classic, by Oliver Stone, Todd played the character of the heroin-addicted Sergeant Warren.

Meanwhile, besides Candyman and Platoon, he even gave his guest appearance throughout the 1980s and 90s series such as 21 Jump Street, Night Court, MacGyver, and more.

The late actor had even appeared in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Besides his science fiction and horror presence, Tony Todd was even seen in dramas such as Lean on Me, as well as in Colors and Charlie Parker's biopic Bird.

Following his 1992 horror hit, Tony Todd reprised his role for the 2021 sequel having the same name. Meanwhile, the Hell Fest actor didn't stop on his acting skills, as he later also lent his voice to video games and movie characters.

Todd’s voice was used in Call of Duty, as well as in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, as Venom.

As soon as the shocking news gripped the film industry, the production house New Line Cinema uploaded a post on social media condoling his death.

Taking to Instagram, the production house mentioned, “The industry has lost a legend. We have lost a cherished friend. Rest in peace, Tony—Your Final Destination Family.”

The report by the Guardian also states that Todd is survived by his wife, Fatima.

