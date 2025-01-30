Who Won Jeopardy! on January 29, 2025? Here's What We Know

On January 29, 2025, Neilesh Vinjamuri, a software engineer from Lionville, Pennsylvania, emerged victorious in the latest episode of Jeopardy!.

The game was part of the ongoing Tournament of Champions, and Neilesh's strong performance from start to finish secured him a spot in the semifinals. He dominated the game, finishing with $28,200, which was far ahead of his competitors.

The game began with the Jeopardy! round, where six categories tested the contestants' knowledge. These included topics like Parts of Speech, American Food & Drink, and Movies With Subtitles.

Neilesh quickly took the lead, answering 8 questions correctly by the first break. By the end of the round, he had secured $10,600, well ahead of his opponents.

Weckiai Rannila, an engineer from Albuquerque, New Mexico, trailed with $3,000, while Greg Jolin, a system specialist and accountant from Raymond, New Hampshire, struggled with only $1,400.

The Double Jeopardy round featured categories such as Bodies of Water and Piano Lesson. Neilesh continued to shine, answering 15 questions correctly and extending his lead.

Despite finding both Daily Doubles, Greg couldn’t gain much ground, and by the end of the round, Neilesh's score was a commanding $28,200. Weckiai had $4,600, while Greg finished with just $800.

In the Final Jeopardy round, the category was English Literature, and the clue was about the 17th-century work The Pilgrim’s Progress by John Bunyan.

Advertisement

All three contestants answered correctly, but Neilesh’s large lead ensured his victory. His final score remained at $28,200, earning him first place and a spot in the semifinals. Weckiai finished second with $7,599, while Greg took third place with $1,031.

ALSO READ: Sweet Magnolias Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and What to Expect