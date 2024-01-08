Taylor Swift is not impressed at NFL joke as she returns home empty-handed at the Golden Globes
Joy Ko's hosting might have been questionable, but there certainly was an audience member who was not impressed at an NFL jokes. Here's what Taylor's reaction looked like!
Taylor Swift found herself in an uncomfortable moment at the 2024 Golden Globes when host Jo Koy made an NFL-related joke about her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. The reaction that came out of the Style singer was something that is making waves on the internet. Here is all you need to know about it!
Koy's attempt at humor, highlighting the disparity in camera shots between the Golden Globes and the NFL, left the 34-year-old singer visibly displeased. The joke referred to the attention Swift has garnered since publicly supporting Kelce, both at his games and through the NFL's use of her music in promotional clips. Despite the negative reactions and awkwardness, Swift has consistently waved off criticism, expressing her focus on supporting Kelce and embracing the positive aspects of their public relationship.
The incident sparked reactions on social media, with fans showing solidarity for Swift's discomfort during the awards show moment. You can check out of the infamous gif right here:
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating history
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating after Kelce openly admitted his crush on the singer, following her concert in Kansas City in July. Despite initially keeping their relationship private, the couple faced increased attention due to Kelce discussing it on his podcast. Swift and Kelce, both successful in their careers, focused on supporting each other through the challenges of being in the public eye.
They've embraced their public relationship with pride, showcasing a commitment that started with mutual admiration and has since developed into a shared journey. At last, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.
Star
Dan Levy
The Emmy-winning actor Den Levi said in a recent interview that although he was first nervous about his new cooking show, it ultimately restored his faith in people. At least ten chefs will be featured in the eight-episode unscripted series, sharing their recipes and personal experiences with the audience. Further, con...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more