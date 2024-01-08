Taylor Swift is not impressed at NFL joke as she returns home empty-handed at the Golden Globes

Taylor Swift found herself in an uncomfortable moment at the 2024 Golden Globes when host Jo Koy made an NFL-related joke about her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. The reaction that came out of the Style singer was something that is making waves on the internet. Here is all you need to know about it!

Koy's attempt at humor, highlighting the disparity in camera shots between the Golden Globes and the NFL, left the 34-year-old singer visibly displeased. The joke referred to the attention Swift has garnered since publicly supporting Kelce, both at his games and through the NFL's use of her music in promotional clips. Despite the negative reactions and awkwardness, Swift has consistently waved off criticism, expressing her focus on supporting Kelce and embracing the positive aspects of their public relationship.

The incident sparked reactions on social media, with fans showing solidarity for Swift's discomfort during the awards show moment. You can check out of the infamous gif right here:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating history

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating after Kelce openly admitted his crush on the singer, following her concert in Kansas City in July. Despite initially keeping their relationship private, the couple faced increased attention due to Kelce discussing it on his podcast. Swift and Kelce, both successful in their careers, focused on supporting each other through the challenges of being in the public eye.

They've embraced their public relationship with pride, showcasing a commitment that started with mutual admiration and has since developed into a shared journey. At last, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.