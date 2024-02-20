Why Did Khloé Kardashian Not Attend 2024 People's Choice Awards? Find Out Reason Here

Khloé Kardashian skipped the People’s Choice Awards 2024 due to an extreme migraine. The TV star took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos, thanking the audience and the show for the honor. Kardashian won the Reality Star of the Year title for the sixth time at the awards that were held on Sunday.

In one of the videos the X Factor star posted, she revealed why she skipped the ceremony. “I just want to say why I wasn’t there last night. I suffer from really extreme migraines. There was not much else that could have kept me away from being there last night, so thank you guys,” she said.

Reacting to the winning news about the actress, her mother, Kris Jenner, commented on the post, congratulating Khloé. She wrote, “I’m so proud of you koko bunny, you are so beautiful inside and out!!! How very blessed we are to love you and to be loved by you.”

Khloé Kardashian’s reaction to winning at People’s Choice Awards

Winning for the sixth time at the People’s Choice Awards, Khloé posted a video expressing her excitement. She said, “I can’t believe I won People’s Choice again. I really, really can’t. I am so incredibly thankful. This makes no sense to me.”

Advertisement

She went on to say, “The very first couple of years, I thought this had to be a fluke; people felt bad for me. It was like, sure, it could be a mistake. I don’t know, but now this is my sixth year winning, and that is sort of hard for my brain to understand, and I don’t feel worthy.”

ALSO READ: Top 7 Moments Of The 2024 People's Choice Awards Ft Tom Hiddleston, Jennifer Aniston, America Ferrera And More

What does Khloé have to say about her sister dating her rumored ex?

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham’s dating news spread like wildfire after the fans connected the dots about Beckham Jr. being Khloé’s rumored ex. However, it is all good in the family, as the latter has accepted her sister’s relationship.

A source close to the Kardashians revealed, “Khloé has fully given Kim her blessing to go for it. [Khloe and Beckham’s fling] was nothing serious; they had a few flirtatious moments. Khloé ultimately wants Kim to find someone and be happy.” With both the sisters being nominated at the People’s Choice Awards, the Good American co-founder was chosen to be crowned with the title.

ALSO READ: Who Is Bridgit Mendler? Everything To Know About Former Disney Star As She Launches Satellite Data Startup Northwood Space