Why Did Mariska Hargitay Name Her Cat After Taylor Swift's Song Karma? Law & Order SVU Star Reveals

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay, who plays the role of Olivia Benson on The Late Night Show with Jimmy Fallon. Amongst talking about other things, the duo also discussed the reason behind the 60 year old actress naming her cat Karma. Hargitay replied that “There was no other name for this cat.”

Why did Mariska Hargitay name her cat Karma?

When asked about the reason she named her cat after the hit Taylor Swift song, Mariska said that the reason behind it was Taylor herself. The popstar is a huge fan of Law & Order: SVU and named one of her cats Olivia Benson, after Hargitay’s character on the show. “It was such a sweet honor and I think she loved SVU and I think she loved Grey’s Anatomy. So she named one after me and one after Ellen Pompeo,” The actress told Fallon.

Mariska was indeed correct. Taylor Swift has three cats, one of them named Olivia Benson after Hargitay’s character, one of them named Meredith Grey after Pompeo’s character on Grey’s Anatomy, and the last one named Benjamin Button after Brad Pitt’s character in the film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Hargitay revealed that when she got a Siamese cat, she decided to honor Swift’s sweet gesture by naming her cat Karma, which is also a track from Taylor’s album Midnights.

“There was no other name for this cat. And she’s such a Karma. She’s so perfect and aptly named and it’s just right,” Hargitay said amid cheers from the studio crowd.

How did Taylor react to Hargitay naming her cat Karma?

After the reveal, Fallon also pointed out how Swift was thrilled after Hargitay posted a picture of her cat and the name she decided to bestow upon her. A few weeks ago, when Hargitay posted a photo of Karma with the caption “Karma is a Cat @taylorswift Meet Karma. My Cat.🐱 #MeAndKarmaVibeLikeThat #AndIKeepMySideOfMyPawClean #KarmaIsACat” putting a little twist on Taylor’s song lyrics, the singer responded to the post, obviously excited.

“Are you serious?!!!! Nothing has ever come more full circle ⭕️ LOVE THIS SO MUCH!! 😻,” Taylor wrote under the post, talking about how they now both of their cats names are associated with each other.

Talking about how excited both Taylor and her have been over the post and the singer’s response, the actress said, “That was a thrill,” after Fallon spoke about Taylor’s comment. The fans of both Taylor and Hargitay found the exchange between the two stars to be incredibly sweet. They were also all obsessed with Karma, whose adorable self has made multiple appearances on Hargitay’s Instagram since the first post. She was also seen enjoying Christmas with Mariska’s dog Kaia.

