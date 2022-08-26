Top 10 hilarious Jimmy Fallon Show moments

In the American late-night live television sketch comedy and variety program "Saturday Night Live," Jimmy Thomas Fallon made his acting debut. He participated in the program until 2004 and appeared in 120 episodes. He made his movie debut in the 2000's comedy-drama "Almost Famous," which was helmed by Cameron Crowe. The movie debuted with a lot of positive reviews and was nominated for 4 Academy Awards. After making his cinematic debut, he went on to appear in movies like "The Rutles 2: Can't Buy Me Lunch," "Anything Else," "Taxi," "Fever Pitch," "Doogal," "Arthur and the Invisibles," "Factory Girl," and "Whip It" (2009). We're listing the Top 10 Funniest Jimmy Fallon Show Moments right now.

We chose the best Jimmy Fallon jokes that made us laugh the most for this list.

10: Jimmy Interviews ‘Khaleesi’

It's always a hoot when an old cast member visits Jimmy's show because he gained popularity as a member of "SNL" and became good friends with some pretty big individuals along the way. When Kristen Wiig, the reigning queen of awkward comedy, sits down for an interview, things get funny. Wiig poses and interviews a famous person on the "Tonight Show," but the catch is that she does not know of them. Here, Kristen transforms into "Game of Thrones" Daenerys Targaryen while comically stumbling through questions about Ms. Stormborn by donning hair extensions, an outfit with regal influences, and a shoulder dragon. Even though her responses are completely incorrect, they at least made us laugh out loud.

9: Jimmy Has His Ear Pierced by Harrison Ford

If one thing is certain, it's that Jimmy Fallon will do anything to make a fun show. Jimmy puts his body on the line by giving Harrison Ford a needle so that he can pierce Fallon's ear on air in a "Late Night" experience he'll never forget. The sketch's genius is in the way it strikes a balance between sincerity and flair. Harrison is as cool as Han Solo, torturing Jimmy and playing up the crowd, while Fallon is visibly terrified, trembling, and perspiring excessively. Fallon, ever the comedian, finds time to crack a few jokes in between his tears during his surgery.

8: Bradley Cooper and Jimmy Can’t Stop Laughing

Even the most ardent Fallon supporters would admit that the host of "The Tonight Show" isn't exactly the best when it comes to interviewing guests, yet even in his frailty, he still manages to make people laugh. Jimmy got down with Bradley Cooper for what ought to have been a fairly routine interview to go through his part in the Broadway production of "The Elephant Man." There was no game setup, no performance, and no skit, but there was one catch: they all donned goofy wigs connected to football fan visors. Cooper and Fallon each couldn't get over the ludicrous attire the other was sporting, and despite their best efforts to act serious, they burst out in spasms of laughter frequently during the conversation.

7: Eww! with Seth Rogen and Zac Efron

Can someone explain to us why Zac Efron looks so good even when he is dressed as a teenage girl? We'll get to that in a moment. "Eww!" is one of Fallon's most well-liked reoccurring sketches. None of the celebrities he has tested out as actors—including Ariana Grande, who had an especially entertaining cameo—can compare to Rogen and Efron. As always, Jimmy gives his everything to Sara- his character, but Rogen and Efron are the ones who make the audience laugh. Rogen, who is forced to wear a frock that is too small for him, proudly displays his thick beard and chest hair, while Efron, channeling his "High School Musical" days, is the ideal choice for the part. Eww?! They do, however, take an amusing selfie, so maybe.

6: “Whip My Hair” with ‘Neil Young’ and Bruce Springsteen

Jimmy is a man of many skills; he is not only a master of several trades but also a jack-of-all-trades. Those skills include an excellent ear for music, a vast collection of impressions, and a flair for creativity. In this performance, Jimmy dons a hat, wig, and jacket to perform as Neil Young and cover Willow Smith's "Whip My Hair" in a folk-rock style beneath a purposefully placed single spotlight. The song is masterfully composed, Jimmy's portrayal is spot-on, and the audience adores it. The Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen, joins Jimmy on stage to finish the song midway through Fallon's performance, upping the ante. All we wanted was for them to whip their hair!

5: Jimmy Fallon Blew a Chance to Date Nicole Kidman

Jimmy and Nicole Kidman decide to share their love story during a "Tonight Show" interview. As Fallon would soon discover, Kidman's and his versions of the events were very dissimilar. Jimmy believes the story starts simply when a friend tells him he's bringing Kidman to his apartment, but Nicole soon claims she had a crush on Fallon and saw the visit as a date. This situation is funny since Jimmy suddenly realized that she was interested in him while they were conducting the interview. Fallon blushed and laughed as he realized he had lost the chance to date the stunning Australian who had won an Academy Award.

4: Point Pleasant Police Department with Bill Hader

Bill Hader is another acquaintance from Jimmy's "SNL" days, similar to Kristen Wiig. There is no other way Fallon could have persuaded Hader to participate in this absurd sketch, so they must be close. The idea is straightforward: Jimmy and Bill alternately stuff their mouths with food before spraying one other with the leftovers while they find ways to accentuate the projective letter "P" in the style of an '80s cop show. Childish? Perhaps, but the entire while you're giggling. Each enjoys planning their finishing strikes, leaving the other to simply wait there in anxious anticipation. It's a well-staged example of a lighthearted prop act.

3: The Tight Pants Song with Will Ferrell

2: Lip Sync Battle with Emma Stone

Fallon's viral renown has greatly contributed to his career as a late-night presenter; he has a talent for producing stuff that goes viral, and no sketch best exemplifies that than his Lip Sync Battles. Even though it was exciting to see Jimmy, Lip Sync Battle executive producer Stephen Merchant, and A-Lister Joseph Gordon-Levitt square off, it was his fight with the lovely Emma Stone, which has over 75 million views, that captured the attention of online users. Jimmy has consistently delivered his best work, but Emma stole the show with a passionate performance of DJ Khaled's "All I Do Is Win." Just let her finish.

1: History of Rap with Justin Timberlake

Jimmy's connection with music icon Justin Timberlake has produced several incredible skits during his time on "SNL" and his current run as a late-night host. However, none seem to make audiences laugh as much as the pair explaining the origins of rap. The synergy between Fallon and Timberlake is eerie and in tune with, well, NSYNC. Each song is choreographed to flow into the next, and the two do dancing routines that suit the atmosphere. Jimmy keeps the chuckles coming whether it's on "Late Night" or "The Tonight Show" with The Roots playing each track live in the room and the Fallon/Timberlake all-star team performing.

Do your thoughts about our list? Which part of Jimmy do you find to be the funniest? The amusing incidents listed above demonstrate a variety of Fallon's talents and characteristics, from impressions to party-starting.

