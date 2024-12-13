Tom Holland Comes Up With Production Company Billy17, Signs Deal With Sony Pictures; Know More About His Banner HERE

Tom Holland has come forth with a production company named Billy17. Per reports, the banner has already signed a deal with one of the Bix Six of the entertainment business.

Billy17 is a production company that the actor has formed alongside Harry Holland and Will South. As reported by Variety, Tom's new venture made a deal with Sony Pictures.

Reportedly, the production banner will begin with a project titled Burnt, which the trio of Billy17 has been developing together. Another intriguing news that comes along is that Academy Award winner Rodney Rothman will be working on Burnt’s screenplay.

For those who do not know, Rothman’s other film credits include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. While the plot details have been kept under wraps as of now, the film will reportedly star Tom Holland.

Another project that Holland's label will be developing with Sony Pictures is The Rosie Project. This will be an adaptation of Graeme Simsion’s bestselling novel and will be produced for TriStar Pictures. Moreover, Mat Tolmach and Michael Costigan, from Aggregate Films, a banner of Jason Bateman, will also join the project as producers.

The third outing that Billy17 will work on with Sony Pictures is The Winner, which is an adaptation of Teddy Wayne’s most recent novel. While this film will again star the Captain America: Civil War actor, it will also be produced by Amy Pascal.

Talking about his time with Sony Pictures, Tom Holland stated, “I’ve had an incredibly happy and successful relationship with Sony Pictures for almost a decade, so they felt like the perfect partner to launch our production company with.”

He went on to add that he is excited to work with Sony Pictures and bring along new projects, as it has been his ambition for a long time.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group chairman and CEO Tom Rothman stated that Tom Holland, Harry Holland, and Will South have come up with great ideas and that Sony is lucky to have extended their already strong relationship with Tom Holand.

