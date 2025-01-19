Why Did Zendaya's K.C. Undercover Costars ‘Knew’ She Was ‘Destined’ For Stardom? Actors Recall Her ‘Goal-Oriented Nature’

Zendaya’s K.C. Undercover costars claim that they “always knew” she was special. Before the Dune actress became one of the most in-demand young actors in Hollywood, she made her debut on the Disney series K.C. Undercover. Trinitee Stokes who played Judy Cooper on the show, spoke to People magazine recalling Zendaya as a young girl.

She claimed that she knew the actress was meant for great things in life because of her “goal-oriented nature.” She recalled Zendaya as a driven young girl who had “bright ideas” and a great perception of the entertainment industry at the time.

“We’re all very proud and excited to see her flourishing like she is,” Stokes added. She further gushed over the multitalented actress who once played her onscreen daughter. She laid out the facts of how Zendaya knows the tonality of comedic and dramatic acting which are considered polar opposites in terms of technique.

She also recalled some of the show’s episodes in which the Euphoria star aced singing and dancing. Zendaya’s skills — having been part of a dance reality show and musical films like The Greatest Showman — have become a renowned fact in Hollywood.

Tammy Townsend who played Kira Cooper on the show recalled the Emmy winner actress tweaking the script which was originally meant for a White family. “She’s destined to do this,” her other former costar Kamil McFadden admitted.

“I learned from her, being able to speak up and talk about things that are more nuanced than usual,” he added. He recalled that Zendaya who also served as a co-producer, wanted to portray the Black community most authentically while honoring both perspectives. “She just balanced it so well,” McFadden added.