Henry Cavill expressed his dislike for sex scenes during an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with director Matthew Vaughn, who worked with him on the movie Argylle. Here's why;

Henry Cavill points out the overuse of sex scene in movies and shows

The actor believes that sometimes a TV show or movie should skip showing sex scenes, letting viewers use their “the human imagination” instead. The witcher actor further said, “I don’t understand them – I’m not a fan, there are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie, rather than just the audience, but I think sometimes they’re overused these days.”

He continued, “It’s when you have a sense where you’re going, ‘Is this really necessary or is it just people with less clothing on?’” and added “And that’s when you start to get more uncomfortable and you’re thinking, ‘There’s not a performance here. There’s not a piece which is going to carry through to the rest of the movie’.”

You can watch the full interview with Henry Cavill and Matthew Vaughn on the Happy Sad Confused podcast for more insights.

While acknowledging that sex scenes can enhance storytelling in some cases, Cavill emphasized that “sex scenes can be great in a movie” and “can really help with the storytelling … Most of the time the human imagination is going to trump it. So, it can be a little bit of a cop-out if a TV show or a movie is just filled with gyrating bodies and you’re going, ‘Okay, but what is this doing for us apart from the idea of, “Oh naked person, great.”

He concluded saying, “[I’m] not a fan of doing them,”

Fortunately for Cavill, there are no sex scenes in Argylle, where he plays the lead role of a spy. The movie revolves around a reclusive author, played by Bryce Dallas Howard, who gets involved in a real-life spy mission after her book reveals the secrets of a crime syndicate. Argylle is currently showing in theaters nationwide.

