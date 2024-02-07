List of 15 Most Popular Black Actors Under 40 In Hollywood

The Hollywood film industry has a varied spectrum of talent! Ever since its existence, it has encouraged a plethora of talent. It also has an inclusive and diverse environment to proudly flaunt about. If you see the Black actors of Hollywood, they reek of charm and chauvinism. The fun fact being, they are all under 40! These Black nativity actors under 40 work like magic on screens with the lovely roles they paint on screen! Not to forget, their excellent stature, built and persona adding to their appeal! As 2024 begins with a bang, these are the 15 black male actors under 40.

1. Michael B Jordan

Age: 36

About: Michael Bakari Jordan is an American actor and producer. His breakout roles began in 1999 and he has given best works since. An Aquarian, he was born on February 9, 1987 in Santa Ana, California, United States. Sources suggest he is 5’11” and weighs 75 kg. He has black hair and dark brown eyes. Also do not confuse him with the Basketball legend Michael B Jordan. The actor has an estimated net worth of $8 Million.

Best Works: Black and White, The Sopranos, Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther and others

2.Lakeith Stanfield

Age: 32

About: Lakeith Lee Stanfield, is a rapper and actor of American origin. He got the Independent Spirit Award for his debut work. A fierce Leo, he was born on August 12 1991 in San Bernardino, California, USA. He has a height of 6ft and is 71 kg by weight. With that comes his deep brown eyes and brown hair. His net worth is estimated at $2 Million.

Best Works: The actor is known for works like Short Term 12, Selma, Crown Heights and others.

3.John Boyega

Age: 31

About: John’s original name is John Adedayo Adegboyega from British-Nigerian origin. He is an actor and producer known for his works since 2015. He is 5’9” in height and 87 kg in weight. His eyes and hair is black in colour. A Piscean, the actor was born on March 12, 1992 in Peckham, London, England. The actor’s estimated net worth is $10 Million.

Best Works: His major works include playing Finn in Star Wars: Episode VII-The Force Awakens, Attack the Block and others.

4.Donald Glover

Age: 40

About: Donald McKinley Glover is also known by his stage name of Childish Gambino. He is an American actor, singer, comedian, producer, writer, rapper and director. With such a versatile talent base he has been in the industry for nearly two decades now. A Libra, he was born on September 25, 1983 in Edwards, California, USA. He is presently married to Michelle White. The actor has a height of 5’9” and weighs 79 kg. He also flaunts his black hair and deep dark brown eyes. His net worth is estimated at $35 Million approximately.

Best Works: Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Mystery Team, The Lazarus Effect, Spiderman: Homecoming and others

5.Shad Moss

Age: 36

About: Also known as Shad Gregory Moss and stage name of Bow Wow. He is an American rapper, actor and TV representer. He started as a rapper in 2001 and got into acting in the same year. A Piscean, he was born on March 9, 1987 in Columbus, Ohio, USA. He is 5’7” in height and weighs 67 kg. His black hair and hazel eyes compliment him well. The estimated net worth of the actor/rapper stands at $1.5 Million.

Best Works: The Steve Harvey Show, Beware of Dog, Doggy Bag, Lottery Ticket and others

6.Kendrick Sampson

Age: 35

About: Also known as Kendrick Smith Sampson, he comes from America. An activist and a producer, he has been a part of many prominent shows. A Piscean, Kendrick was born on March 8, 1988 in Houston, Texas, USa. The actor is 5’11” weighing 75 kg. He has light brown eyes coupled with black hair. His net worth is $1 Million.

Best Works: The Vampire Diaries, How to Get Away with Murder, Gracepoint and others

7.Charles Michael Davis

Age: 36

About: Charles is an American actor, model, photographer, producer and director. With such diverse skill sets, he is known for some prominent roles. He got a start from AMTC talent agency that has a full form-Actors, Models and Talent for Christ. A Saggitarius, the actor was born on December 1, 1984 in Dayton, Ohio, USA. He is 6ft tall and weighs 78 kg. He has dark brown eyes with black hair. The net worth is estimated at $800 Thousand.

Best Works: The Originals

8.Winston Duke

Age: 36

About: A Tobagonian actor, he is loved for his Marvel works. He is also loved for his works in shows. A Scorpio, the actor was born on November 15, 1986 in Saint Paul, Tobago, Trinidad. He has a height of 6’5” and weighs nearly 90 kg. He has black hair and dark brown eye colour. The actor’s net worth is estimated to be $8 Million.

Best Works: Black Panther in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and others

9.Corbin Bleu

Age: 34

About: Corbin Bleu Rivers is a singer and actor from American origin. Known for various television shows and movies, the cuspian Aquarian was born on February 21, 1989 in Brooklyn, NYC, USA. He has a height of 5’8” and weighs 68 kg. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes. The net worth is estimated at $4 Million.

Best Works: Blue Bloods, High School Musical, Flight 29 Down, Mystery Men and others

10.Evan Ross

Age: 35

About: Evan Olav Ross-Naess is the complete name of Evan Ross, who is an American musician and actor. He is known for various television roles. A Virgo, the actor was born on August 26, 1988 in Connecticut, USA. He has a height of 6”1’ and weighs 72 kg. He has black hair and dark brown eye colour. His net worth is estimated at $30 Million.

Best Works: Pride, Luck, Wicked City, Life Support, Girlfriends and others

11.John David Washington

Age: 39

About: A former football player, converted to actor and producer, he comes from American origin. He is known for winning Best Actor under IMDb STARmeter Awards under Breakout Star category. A Leo by sun sign, he was born on July 28, 1984, in Los Angeles, USA. He has a height of 5”9’ and weighs 94 kg. The actor has black hair and eyes. He has a net worth of $8 Million.

Best Works: Tenet, Malcolm X, Devil in a Blue Dress, The Book of Eli and others

12.Damon Wayans Jr

Age: 40

About: Damon Kyle Wayans Jr. is an American comedian and actor. He is known for work in the Television industry along with a few movies he acted in. The actor is a Scorpio born on November 18, 1982, in Vermont, USA. He has a height of 6”1’ and weighs 82 kg. He has black hair and eyes. The actor’s net worth is estimated at $9 Million.

Best Works: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Happy Endings, New Girl, Trouble, Love and others

13.Tristan Wilds

Age: 34

About: Tristan Paul Mack Wilds is his full name. He is an actor, singer, record producer and songwriter. He hails from an American origin. He started off in his teens wil series 90210. He is a Cancer born on July 15, 1989, in NYC, USA. He has a height of 5”11’ and weighs 73 kg. He has black hair with dark brown eyes. He has a net worth of $6 Million.

Best Works: The Breaks, Law and Order, Red Tails, The Wire, Really Love and others

14.LaRoyce Hawkins

Age: 35

About: An American actor and stand up comedian, he is known for his works in various long running television shows. A Taurus, the actor was born on May 4, 1988 in Illinois, USA. He has a height of 6”1’ and weighs 74 kg. The actor has dark brown hair with eyes of the same colour. The stand up comedian has a net worth of $ 11 Million.

Best Works: Canal Street, Hope Springs Eternal, Underemployed, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D, South Side, Chicago Med and others

15.Daniel Kaluuya

Age: 34

About: An actor of British origin, he has diversified works in both movies and shows. This actor also loves street plays and has been part of Oxford Street, Sucker Punch and Blue/Orange amongst others. A February Piscean, the actor was born on February 24, 1989 in London, England. The actor has a height of 5”9’ and weighs 75 kg. The net worth has been estimated to be at $15 Million.

Best Works: Psychoville, Get Out, Black Panther, Punch, Queen and Slim, Babylon and others

As you bask in the charm of these actors, and watch a rerun of their shows and movies, are you curious to have a look at the other black actors under 40? As we bring the latest updates on these celebrities to you, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

