Why Does Jenna Bush Hager Believe To Be Her ‘Dating Era’ Following Hoda Kotb’s Exit From The Today Show? Find Out Here

Jenna Bush Hager has kicked off her solo hosting on the Jenna and Friends show, following the exit of Hoda Kotb on January 10. The talk show host went on to reveal that she believes to be in her “dating era.”

Bush Hager stepped in to take the seat of Kobt for the first time in the morning segment, and while being on air, she revealed that her heart is full but also a bit nervous.

During her mirror pep talk before stepping in on the sets, Bush Hager was heard saying, "Okay, JBH, it's a new show. It's a new era. You got this! My mind is clear, and my heart is full. I haven't been this nervous since that Texas product of Les Mis."

As the pep talk went on, Taraji P. Henson knocked on the door of the host’s dressing room and assured her by saying, "Relax, you got this! I got you!"

Henson and Hager then went on to start with the broadcast, and the former said to the media personality, "I'm so glad to be here with you, though.” The advocate went on to add, "Because this is a great opportunity. Humans need humans and we step up and bring the world joy. We can't all go dark."

Bush Hager went on to say to her fellow host, “I haven't dated, and this is kind of my dating era, and you're my first date."

Meanwhile, Kotb left the Today Show after 17 years on January 10. It has been an emotional moment for the cast and the crew, as they had been close to the journalist through the years. She announced her exit in September by writing a letter to NBC. The 60-year-old claimed that she needs to shift her attention to her kids and family.

