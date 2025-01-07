Who Will Replace Hoda Kotb On Today With Jenna And Friends? Find Here

Hoda Kotb’s surprising exit from the Today Show left a huge void, but as they say, the show must go on. Her segment with Jenna Bush Hager, which was titled Today With Hoda & Jenna, has been renamed Today With Jenna & Friends. Although Bush Hager will be hosting the segment solo, celebrity guest stars will come in installments to be her companion.

Bush Hager recently teased the guests about her rebranded segment, including Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria, and Keke Palmer. “It’s going to be our month of wonder women,” she told Today viewers on Monday, January 6.

Kotb gave her approval for the lineup, adding, “You know what that says? Heavy hitter. Home run. Wow. This is a big week.”

Henson will appear alongside Bush-Hager on January 13, followed by Longoria and Palmer later that week. Some rotating replacements will most likely stay as the segment’s co-host for a week, while some might be there for two or three days.

In September 2024, Kotb announced her decision to step back from being one of the frontrunners of the show. As for her association with NBC dates back to 1998, and her Today Show debut as the fourth co-host took place in 2007.

Kotb has been co-hosting the show with Savannah Guthrie since 2018, and as per NBC’s announcement in November, Craig Melvin will be Guthrie’s new co-host.