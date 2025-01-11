Scarlett Johansson Joins Jenna Bush Hager As Co-Host on Today After Hoda Kotb's Exit: 'It's Just a Wild Dream'

By Ipshita Chakraborty
Jan 11, 2025
Scarlett Johansson will appear as a guest co-host on Today with Jenna & Friends on Tuesday, January 21, as the show adjusts to life without Hoda Kotb.

Jenna Bush Hager is thrilled to see Johansson coming on, calling her a long-time favorite and gushing about Johansson's incredible body of work. Bush Hager told People, "Scarlett [Johansson] is the queen! First of all, I've been obsessed with her movies since forever. The Girl with a Pearl Earring, I mean that shows you I'm a nerd who loves to read. She's also a big reader, which will be so much fun. We have so much in common."

The Today star, 43, also talked about how they share a mutual love of reading, as well as their family situations: both have twin siblings and daughters about the same age; Johansson's daughter, Rose, is 10, and Bush Hager's daughter, Mila, is 11.

Bush Hager was over the moon to have Johansson agree to devote a week of her time to the show, especially since she is a Hollywood megastar and keeps busy. According to her, Johansson's decision to join the show speaks well of its appeal and success.

Johansson is set to make her debut as a host on a daytime show. "It's just a wild dream. But that's what I'm saying: the fact that she's coming to give us a week of her time, she could be doing anything, is a testament to the show that we have built. So I am beyond thrilled. I cannot wait," Bush Hager said.

In the months leading up to Johansson's appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends, the show will offer a changing line-up of guest stars, among them Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria, and Keke Palmer. The show premieres January 13 and airs weekdays at 7 a.m. ET on NBC.

