Why Does Kelsea Ballerini Avoid Watching Boyfriend Chase Stokes On Outer Banks? Singer Reveals Fun Reason

Recently, Kelsea Ballerini revealed that she does not watch her boyfriend Chase Stokes’ TV show Outer Banks because of a ‘pact’ they follow as a couple.

In a lighthearted TikTok, the 31-year-old country singer joked about knowing very little about the series while pretending to rank its characters, which were shown to her in random order through a filter. Though she is not a regular viewer of Outer Banks, she gave a nod to its latest season, acknowledging how popular it has become.

A TikTok user commented, "Kelsea you just need to watch the show" prompting Kelsea to provide a clarification. She replied, "Because he and I have a deal!”

She added. “But I’ve seen so much of this season and it’s badass. NO FURTHER QUESTIONS YOUR HONOR.”

While fans were urging her to watch it, Ballerini went on to explain her standing about the series. This meant that she did not watch the series at all, however, she had enough knowledge about the new season to call it amazing.

Ballerini was witty in responding to comments that insinuated that she based the ranking of the characters on her opinions of the actors rather than the characters they were playing. She playfully responded to such comments by saying, "HAHAHA I DID MY BEST GO STREAM OUTER BANKS."

The TikTok filter made it tricky for her by placing certain characters next to each other. At one point, she had to make the tough call by picking one between her boyfriend Chase, and another character. Ultimately, she ended up ranking Stokes lower than expected. She put Stokes at number 7 while Jonathan Daviss won the number 1 spot. However, Ballerini made sure to amply express admiration and support for Stokes.

Advertisement

She wrapped up the video by telling how she looks forward to season 4 and congratulated all the cast and crew.

After finally going through a painful divorce from Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini was ready to get swiped again and decided to give it a shot by messaging Stokes on X. Ballerini and Chase Stokes have been dating for about two years now, the details of their first interaction being revealed on her Call Her Daddy podcast episode.

Outer Banks Season 4 part 1 is available on Netflix for streaming.

ALSO READ: ‘I Really Enjoy It': Kelsea Ballerini Talks About Hosting CMT Music Awards Fourth And Final Time