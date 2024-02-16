Billy Ray Cyrus is reportedly trying to contact Miley Cyrus since her Grammy Win. The sources report that he's trying to congratulate and make amends with his daughter since she excluded him during the acceptance speech.

Billy Ray Cyrus contacted Miley Cyrus to amend their relations

A source close to Billy Ray reported to US Weekly, “He’s tried reaching out to Miley many times and congratulated her on her Grammys,” and added, “The kids have chosen sides, but friends are hoping the rift doesn’t last forever.”

Why does Miley have a strained relationship with her dad?

Rumors about their stranded relationship started circulating when Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray in April 2022, after being together for the past three decades. A source told E! News at the time, “The divorce between her parents has put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it’s been hard to connect with him in the last year.”

A year after their divorce Tish Cyrus married Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell. However, their wedding nuptials were only attended by Miley and her older siblings Trace and Brandi Cyrus while Noah and Braison opted out from attending the ceremony. A few months after Tish's wedding Billy Ray also tied the knot with Johanna Firerose Hodges.

Noah has “always been close with Billy Ray” and that has caused issues “between her and Miley,” the source further reported to US Weekly “Miley and Billy Ray are on the outs, Miley’s very close with her mom, and is standing by her.”

What has driven the wedge between Cyrus' siblings?

As the siblings have chosen sides between their mom and dad, this has further stranded their relationships with each other, especially Miley and Noah. Another source told US, “The family dynamics haven’t been the same since the divorce, and now that Tish and Billy Ray are with other people, there’s even more division among them all.”

They further added, “It’s no secret neither of them approves of Dominic, and that’s created tension with their mom.” In October 2023, Noah hinted at the divide when she criticized Miley's behavior on TikTok, referring to Miley's comments about Noah living in her shadow during a 2020 interview on The Joe Rogan Experience.

None of the members of the Cyrus family have openly commented upon their apparent feud in these past years. While at Grammy Miley snubbed her father Billy in her acceptance speech, and later also excluded him from the in-depth speech she posted on Instagram, further raising speculation about their family dynamics.

