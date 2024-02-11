Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell: Relationship Timeline post Billy Ray Cyris’ Divorce and Miley Cyrus' Grammy Win

Unlike the usual ones, this love story is a little different. After divorcing Billy Ray Cyrus in 2022 ending a three-decade-long marriage, Tish Cyrus, the producer and mother of five, found love with Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell.

Tish Cyrus is madly in love with Dominic Purcell. They got engaged in November 2022 and got married in August 2023.

After making their relationship public in November 2022, the couple got engaged in April 2023 and tied the knot after four months.

Although Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell have never been hesitant about their PDA moments on social media, Cyrus recently shared more details about how their relationship began during a recent interview while appearing on a popular podcast.

From dating days to marriage: How did Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's relationship evolve?

On the popular podcast Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper, Tish Cyrus openly discussed her romantic journey with Purcell, admitting she had a crush on him for a long time before they became a couple.

Cyrus mentioned that when watching Prison Break with her daughters Miley and Brandi, she rooted for Lincoln while her kids were fans of Michael. She revealed, "I was like, 'No, he's so dangerous, and I love it.'

Tish further joked that Purcell was her "hall pass" when she married Billy Ray, referring to someone you could cheat without consequences.

The first date and those romantic ‘I love you’ memories

When asked if she knew Dominic Purcell was the one for her right away on their first date, Cyrus promptly replied, “Yes.”

She also shared that when she messaged Purcell for the first time and he realized it wasn't about a show, he said out loud, "Oh, it's on.’’

After their first date, things escalated quickly; they exchanged 'I love yous' the next day.

Dominic said, 'Yeah, I love ya,' and I said, 'Yeah, I love you too,'" she recalled adding, "And from then on, it was just on.

They got married in Miley Cyrus' backyard

On August 19, 2023, Cyrus and Purcell tied the knot in a small ceremony in Malibu, California, held in her daughter Miley's backyard. 'It felt like a fairy tale,' Tish Cyrus told Vogue and further elaborated saying, “The most romantic fairy tale you could ever imagine.”

Shortly after, she posted a lovely photo of her and Purcell at their wedding, captioning it, “8.19.23 married my best friend and it was magical @dominicpurcell,' to which the actor replied, 'Love of my life.”

Tish and Brandi Cyrus open up about family and divorce on latest Call Her Daddy episode

Fast forward to today, Tish and her daughter Brandi recently featured on the latest Call Her Daddy episode, discussing their relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus and the impact of the divorce on their family.

In the Call Her Daddy episode, host Alex Cooper asked Tish, “What led you to finally say 'It's over, end of the marriage'?' Tish explained that during the pandemic, she had two years to reflect on her marriage. At that time, she was living alone in their California home while Billy was in Tennessee. 'During that period, I took a really good, hard look at my life,' she said. 'It had not been in a good place for a long time. And I think I stayed so long out of fear of being alone. I had met him when I was 23, 24.”

Miley’s parents’ feud reignited as she didn’t thank her father in her Grammy Award acceptance speech

In her Record of the Year speech at the 2024 Grammys, Miley Cyrus thanked "everyone that's standing on this stage right now — Tom, Tyler, Michael, and Greg." She then thanked her family, saying, “My mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look. Anyone else? … I don't think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!”

The viewers at home watching the 66th Grammy Awards were quick to notice that Miley Cyrus omitted her father from her Grammy acceptance speech. This sparked speculation of an ongoing family feud and caused concern among fans, who were surprised by the omission. This has led to discussions on social media about Cyrus' words and the potential implications of leaving out her father from her speech after winning two Grammy Awards in her 18-year-long career.

During this period, as she was finally adjusting to life on her own, her mother passed away in August 2020, “I was alone during that time, I had to go through it alone, and I literally can't believe I did that,' Tish said. 'It was so overwhelming. My two biggest fears in life were being alone and losing my mom. I had one month of complete psychological breakdown. It was terrible. I just pushed the grief from losing my mom aside, and then the divorce happened.”