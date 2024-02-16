Prince Harry and Meghan Markle clap back at the claims that their fate of future in the Royal Family depend on the trip to Canada for the Invictus Game.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle address pressure over their Invictus Games trip

A spokesperson for the couple told the Mirror on Thursday, “We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple,” and also added, “They’re still here.”

The source further noted to the outlet, “They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticized. This couple will not be broken.”

The words were to address the recent claims about the couple after an article suggested that the former Royal Couple has to “prove they can behave” during their public appearance in Vancouver this week, if “they want to salvage a relationship with the Royal family.”

Another insider informed the outlet that even though Prince Harry and Meghan plan to stay on message about the Invictus Games, palace officials are likely monitoring the event closely, especially after Harry's recent meeting with his father, King Charles amid latter's cancer reports.

Though details of their meeting were kept private, Harry may face questions about it during press events promoting the 2025 games. Reports suggest that if Harry wants to move forward with reconciliation plans, he must remain discreet during his time in Canada.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stirred controversy by launching a website with royal titles

Before their arrival, the couple stirred controversy by launching a website using their royal titles, Sussex.com, despite stepping back from official duties years ago. Additionally, they faced criticism for giving their children the Sussex surname instead of Mountbatten-Windsor. However, supporters argue that it's their rightful family name.

The decision to maintain ties with their royal titles disappointed many fans, especially after they previously promised Queen Elizabeth that they would not be using their Royal Sussex titles for any personal branding.

