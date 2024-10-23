Why Is ASAP Rocky's Trial Postponed Until January 2025? Here's What We Know

In recent news, related to ASAP Rocky’s trial, reports now suggest that a judge has now pushed the dates for the next session of court to January 2025 from November of this year.

For those unversed, the I Smoked Away My Brain artist was dragged into the legal issue over a 2021 incident, alleged by his former friend and the plaintiff ASAP Relli.

The news of ASAP Rocky’s trial comes from the recently held hearing on October 22 in Los Angeles.

Talking to the media following the October 22, 2024 trial, the Good for You artist’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, mentioned that the date had been pushed to January 21, 2025, due to a scheduling conflict with ASAP Rocky’s concert at Rolling Loud Thailand 2024.

"Things were moved in part because Rocky has a benefit concert in Bangkok in late November,” Tacopina stated to the reporters, also adding that the artist’s legal team is still dealing with a few “issues on discovery.”

Joe Tacopina further went on to add that due to the holiday season beginning next month, with Thanksgiving and Christmas being family time, “I think everyone decided it's best to do this in January. It's a firm date."

Talking to the press, Tacopina also mentioned that if the judge had asked the Am I Dreaming artist and his legal team to be present for the trial next month, they surely would have shown up on the given date, which was November 12.

Advertisement

However, ‘he was very accommodating," added the lawyer of ASAP Rocky about the judge.

Tacopina also mentioned that Rocky wanted to get done with the trial to spend with family, including the grand songstress Rihanna and their kids RZA and Riot Rose.

The Praise the Lord artist has been accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at Relli, the plaintiff.

Per legal documents reported by PEOPLE, the plaintiff had filed a civil suit for assault, battery, and emotional distress against Rocky on August 10, 2022. However, all of these claims were denied by the Purple Swag artist.

The recent hearing of this case came following the January trial, where ASAP Rocky pleaded not guilty.

It was back in November of last year when a judge had determined that the evidence was enough to stand trial following the allegations.

Per Relli’s claims, he was struck by bullet fragments following an argument with Rocky, adding in court that he had gone through medical procedure at a hospital in New York City.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: A$AP Rocky Declares Rihanna ‘The Most Perfect Person'; Appreciates Her 'Understanding' In Balancing Busy Lives