Discover the Best of Jacob Elordi: 6 Must-Watch Shows and Movies as He Takes the SNL Stage

Jacob Elordi has been making waves in Hollywood for quite some time now. Best known for his performance in Kissing Booth and Euphoria, the Australian actor delivered a masterful performance in Priscilla and Saltburn in the latter half of 2023.

He recently made his SNL debut and became the talk of the town once again. The January 20 episode of Saturday Night Live features 6 ft 5 in Elordi pretending to make out with 5 ft 3 in Chloe Fineman. He mocked his explicit scenes in Saltburn and lipread Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce among other gimmicks that ensured the viewers had a good time watching TV on Saturday.

Amid his endearing SNL debut, we are looking back at his career. Take a look at these Top 6 Jacob Elordi movies and TV shows that you can consider watching if you wish to see more of the actor but have already watched his mainstream projects.

2 Hearts (2020)

Jacob Elordi plays Chris Gregory in this 2020 romantic drama film directed by Lance Hool. The film explores two separate love stories set in different decades and different parts of the world that become intertwined. Though the film is not as popular as Elordi’s other projects, it does the job of showcasing the actor's ability to take on diverse characters across different genres.

Deep Water (2022)

Jacob plays Charlie De Lisle alongside Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck in Deep Water, a psychological thriller based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel of the same name. If you wish to explore Jacob Elordi outside of his teen romance roles, this could be your best pick.

The Mortuary Collection (2019)

It's tough imagining Jacob Elordi in a horror film but the actor actually has an acting credit in the genre. The Mortuary Collection is an anthology film written and directed by Ryan Spindell. Jacob Elordi plays Jake in segment four of the film titled The Babysitter Murders.

He Went That Way (2023)

Jacob Elordi takes on double duty as an actor and an executive producer in He Went That Way, a 2023 crime drama film directed by Jeffrey Darling. Elordi plays Bobby Falls, a serial killer. Elordi attempts to ditch his teen-heartthrob persona through this film. Does he succeed? Not exactly, but witnessing his portrayal of an unhinged character makes this film a must-watch for Jacob Elordi fans.

Priscilla (2023)

Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley romances a minor Priscilla, played by Cailee Spaeng in Sofia Coppola’s Pricilla and he does so with conviction. Watch the film and find out how much justice Jacob Elordi does to Elvis Presley on screen. Real-life Priscilla Presley was reportedly stunned by Elordi’s Elvis voice in the film.

Saltburn (2023)

Jacob Elordi’s role as Felix Catton in Saltburn earned him a Bafta nomination for Supporting Actor. He reclaims his bad-boy Nate Jacobs persona in his latest acting endeavor but still manages to make the audience fall in love with his character. Every bad boy has a backstory.

Jacob Elordi will next be seen in Netflix's Frankenstein. He replaced Andrew Garfield to clinch the role. Euphoria season 3 could also be on the actor’s plate of projects this year.

