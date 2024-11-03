Tom Holland Reveals He Sometimes Googles Zendaya To Ease Relationship Anxiety: 'I’ll Check To See If...'

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been protecting their relationship from the public eye for quite some time, but the Uncharted actor now appears to be more candid about his love life. He has spoken about how he sometimes feels anxious about his partner's well-being and resorts to using Google to search for her.

Holland was a guest on Samah Dada’s podcast On The Menu and mentioned how his last search term was ‘Zendaya.’ Since The Devil All the Time star is not active on social media, it gives him paranoia at times so he tries to check the news to make sure that nothing unpleasant has happened to her.

He said, "So, sometimes, like, it’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing, but I’ll check to see if everything’s good and to make sure we’re all cool. So I just give her a little Google and look [through] the news, and I’m like, ‘She’s good. We’re fine.'"

Dubbed Tomdaya on the Internet, the Spider-Man castmates-turned-lovebirds began their relationship in 2021 when they became an official couple after meeting on the superhero film set in 2017. Despite the pressures of overlapping schedules, the couple has done quite well in keeping their love somewhat private.

Holland, in his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, voiced something they both seem to hold quite dearly: their romance is to be kept sacred and out of the public eye. In an interview with Elle, Zendaya did not dispute this, stating that some things are going to be public given their nature of work, while other things such as her relationship with Tom will be private and under their complete control.

Most recently, Tomdaya went viral online with a clip widely circulated among fans where Tom was spotted shielding the Euphoria star from a mob of paparazzi and fans outside an event organized to launch the Cherry actor's non-alcoholic beer brand.

In an interview with Buzzfeed in February 2024, the Dune actress gushed about her boyfriend's 'rizz'. She said, "I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I know personally, works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland."

Meanwhile, the couple is preparing for Spider-Man 4 slated for a 2026 release. In a Rich Roll podcast episode, Holland teased the movie saying, "Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room." Looking at how the duo has been handling the pressures of fame, it is easy to see how much they are committed to keeping the relationship as low-key as possible.

